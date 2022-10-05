Police Blotter | 9-28-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Sept. 24

Adam Winkelmann, 20, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. for DUI, unlawful consumption of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and no insurance at Taco Bell, 200 Columbia Centre Drive.

Columbia police are investigating two residential burglaries. The first was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Oak Ridge Drive, located off West Bottom Avenue. The homeowner returned home to see the residence rummaged through, with jewelry valued at several hundreds of dollars reported stolen. There was no forced entry gained to the residence but it is believed the suspect or suspects entered through a door that had an existing broken lock. The next burglary was reported at about 9:40 p.m. in the 600 block of South Rapp Avenue near South Main Street. Forced entry was gained through a rear door, with a pistol stolen by breaking open a locked safe as well as jewelry and knives taken from this home. Police believe the burglaries are related. An Illinois State Police crime scene services unit assisted Columbia police in gathering evidence from both burglary locations. Police are also looking at home security video surveillance from neighboring areas as part of the ongoing investigation.

Sept. 25

Luke Auble, 19, of Columbia, Mo., was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol following an incident at about 9 p.m. at Washy’s Pub, 205 S. Main Street. Further charges are pending after Auble allegedly scuffled with police and resisted arrest. He sustained a laceration on the face and was transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 30

At 7:20 p.m., Rebecca S. Kern, 52, of Belleville, was charged with theft of services following an incident that occurred at Curtis Auto Body on South Illinois Street.

Sept. 17

A 7:06 p.m., Nicholas R. Sallerson, 28, of Millstadt, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred at the village park.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 21

Jordan R. Matecki, 24, of Valmeyer, was charged with DUI and improper lane usage about 2:14 a.m. on Front Street at Oexner Lane in Waterloo.

Sept. 24

Jeffrey A. Goodman, 61, of Valmeyer, was charged with domestic battery.

Sept. 26

Deputies assisted the Valmeyer Fire Department in responding about noon to a field fire in the area of Walnut and Baer roads southwest of Valmeyer. The field fire stemmed from a combine fire, with the farmer reporting to 911 he believed the combine fire was out prior to firefighter arrival.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 23

Chealcie R. Klausing, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 3:15 a.m. for DUI on Route 3 northbound at South Library Street.

Sept. 24

Emergency personnel responded about 1:50 p.m. for a motorcycle crash on Route 3 near McDonald’s. A motorcycle driven by Patrick Seymour Sr. of Belleville had its front brake lock up, causing the bike to turn over on its side. Seymour, who sustained unspecified injuries, was riding as part of the Matt Lueke Memorial Ride with a large group throughout Monroe County. Responding agencies included the Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS.

Sept. 25

Jill M. Dougherty, 40, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery.

Sept. 27

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly before 9:30 a.m. to the report of a fire in the storage area of Outsider Tavern, 104 S. Market Street. Upon arrival, fire officials reported a smoldering fire in the rear of the building and smoke throughout the structure. The fire was reported to be out before 9:45 a.m., with firefighters remaining on scene for ventilation and overhaul. Outsider owner Donovan Melican said they were working on a cooler compressor in the storage area of the tavern when an acetylene torch exploded. No injuries were reported in the incident.