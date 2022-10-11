Police Blotter | 10-5-22

Columbia Police

Sept. 24 – Terrence D. Booker, 51, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of methamphetamine on North Main Street at West Oak Street.

Oct. 1 – Donovan R. Hicks, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, expired registration and improper turn signal on Route 3 northbound at Palmer Road.

Oct. 2 – Patrick R. Brown, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI (drugs), possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic offenses.

Dupo Police

Sept. 29 –A 3-year-old toddler was struck by a slow-moving Jeep in the Dupo High School parking lot following the homecoming parade. The child was taken to an hospital by ambulance, where the child was held in the PICU and is expected to be released within the next few days. No charges have been issued in the incident, police said.

Oct. 4 – Columbia EMS responded shortly after 4:45 p.m. for a motorcycle crash with injuries in the 1800 block of South Main Street (Old State Route 3) just north of Imbs Station Road. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 21 – Sean M. Jarvis, 34, of Columbia, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for domestic battery.

Sept. 21 – Eric F. Roberts, 49, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 1200 block of Thrush Drive in Prairie du Rocher.

Sept. 25 – Joshua D. Bell, 35, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Sept. 25 – Andrew J. Vicalvi, 37, of Columbia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Sept. 26 – Jana L. Pena, 48, of Granite City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Sept. 27 – Cecily C. Wells, 33, of Columbia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine + dextroamphetamine, dioxyamphetamine).

Sept. 27 – Karol L. Posey, 69, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Sept. 28 – Steven P. Simpson, 31, of DeSoto, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil).

Sept. 29 – Gregory M. Koehler, 41, of Barnhart, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Oct. 4 – The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 5:15 p.m. after a vehicle was partially submerged in a lake following a crash in the 7800 block of Triple Lakes Road in rural St. Clair County. Two occupants safely exited the vehicle and were not injured, per dispatch reports.

Waterloo Police

Sept. 20 – Rachel L. Marting, 34, of University City, Mo., was charged with retail theft in excess of $300 in connection with a March 22 incident in which she allegedly stole merchandise from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

Sept. 26 – Thomas G. King, 37, of Dupo, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (DUI) stemming from an Aug. 23 incident.