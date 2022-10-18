Police Blotter | 10-12-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 1

Shawn M. French, 22, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

Oct. 6

Police are investigating after two unlocked vehicles, a white 2017 Ford Flex and silver Chevrolet Impala, were entered in the 700 block of North Main Street sometime between 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 7 a.m. Oct. 6. A work briefcase was reported missing from inside the Ford and jumper cables were taken from the Chevy. The briefcase and its contents were found later in the area of North Metter Avenue – just east of the alleged crime.

Oct. 10

Jordan G. Swan, 37, of Fairview Heights, was charged with driving while license revoked and speeding on Route 3 at Quarry Road. He was also charged with obstructing identification for providing a false name to the arresting officer.

Millstadt Police

Oct. 2

At 8:39 p.m., police responded to an address on West Washington Street for a domestic battery not in progress. Jimmy J. Henshaw, 38, of Millstadt, was charged with domestic battery (physical contact).

Oct. 5

At about 2 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop at South Mulberry and East Laurel streets. Upon an investigation, a substance containing methamphetamine was discovered. Brandon S. White, 40, of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 22

William G. Mulconnery, 24, of Chester, was charged with DUI and driving while uninsured at about 12:30 a.m. on North Main Street (Route 159) at E. Monroe Street in Hecker.

Oct. 3

Blanca M. Douglas, 32, of Sparta, was arrested on Route 3 at South Market Street in Waterloo on a Collinsville Police Department warrant and for no insurance and a child restraint violation.

Oct. 6

Bradley E. Ehlers, 45, of Red Bud, was arrested in the 9100 block of LL Road on Monroe County and Randolph County failure to appear warrants.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 6

One person was transported for treatment of non-serious injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash at about 6 a.m. on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue. Police said the vehicles involved, a 2011 Ford F250 driven by Dakota Bass, 20, of Waterloo, a 2012 Chrysler 300 driven Antoine Howard, 43, of Belleville, and a 2011 Chevrolet HHR driven by Mark Sweet, 59, of Red Bud, were all traveling north when the Ford was unable to stop in time to keep from rear-ending the Chrysler, which in turn rear-ended the Chevy. Howard was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.