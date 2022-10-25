Police Blotter | 10-19-22

Columbia Police

Sept. 30 – Tyler A. Nickel, 28, of Freeburg, was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding police in connection with a Sept. 17 incident that originated in Smithton in which he fled from police in excess of 21 miles over the speed limit. Columbia police successfully deployed spike strips on Route 3, after which Nickel fled on foot. He was apprehended the next day in Columbia.

Oct. 5 – David G. Zerban Jr., 45, of Columbia, was charged with felony violation of an order of protection (prior domestic battery) for allegedly using third-party communication as a means of contact.

Oct. 11 – Robert A. Schmieder, 53, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 100 block of South Riebeling Street.

Oct. 12 – Erika R. Ortega, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 10:30 p.m. for multiple warrants on Route 3 at Wedgewood Drive.

Oct. 13 – Jeree M. Barnes, 31, of St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County warrants and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and expired registration on I-255 southbound at milepost 5.8.

Oct. 13 – A crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Route 3 at North Main Street. A gray 2020 Honda Civic driven by Brock Bellaver, 20, of Hillsboro, was traveling north on Route 3 through the intersection with a green light when his car was T-boned by a GMC Sierra driven by Charles Johnson, 50, of Dupo, which was attempting to turn left onto Main Street from southbound Route 3. Johnson’s truck had a green light but not a left turn arrow, police said. Johnson was cited for failure to yield – turning left. Bellaver was treated at the scene by Columbia EMS and a parent later took him to an area hospital for observation.

Oct. 18 – A burglary was reported about 4:30 p.m. at R’Casa Tex-Mex Restaurant, 230 N. Main Street. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening of Oct. 16 and afternoon of Oct. 18.

Illinois State Police

Oct. 18 – Emergency agencies responded to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge on I-255 westbound shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a man sitting on the edge of the bridge who was threatening to jump. Assisting agencies included the Columbia police and fire departments, Columbia EMS, Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County Police Department. Columbia firefighters stationed along the river bank near the bottom of the bridge and also launched its aerial drone to monitor the situation. I-255 westbound traffic was backed up past the Columbia exit. The man was taken into custody at 8:45 p.m. and transported to a hospital

Monroe County Sheriff

Sept. 5 – Kathie L. Doane, 56, of Harrisonville, was charged with domestic battery.

Oct. 8 – Glynna A. Jines, 53, of Millstadt, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Oct. 8 – Lynzie P. Glasscock, 31, and Brandon J. Welch, 31, both of Arnold, Mo., were charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)

Oct. 11 – Victor Lopez Lazaro, 21, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI, driving with no license and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Rose Lane in Waterloo about 3:55 a.m.

Oct. 16 – Zachary P. Protch, 36, was charged with domestic battery (physical contact).

Oct. 16 – Lucas S. Ogden, 41, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Oct. 17 – Monroe County EMS assisted deputies in responding shortly before 1 p.m. to an all-terrain vehicle crash at 8279 Gall Road north of Waterloo. The driver of the ATV, a male, was reported to have sustained a head injury in the crash but was conscious and breathing at the scene.

Oct. 17 – Tara L. Menard, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine on Route 159.