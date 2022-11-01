Police Blotter | 10-26-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 16

The theft of $1,000 from a restaurant is under investigation. At about 11:30 a.m., a Black male wearing a black buttoned-up shirt with a jacket over it, a COVID mask on his face and a baseball cap on his head entered through an unlocked back door of R’Casa Tex-Mex Restaurant, 230 N. Main Street, walked into an office and stole the cash before leaving. The incident occurred during normal operating hours for the restaurant, but the suspect was not detected at the time. The theft was captured on security video footage viewed later by restaurant management.

Oct. 23

A silver 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Hussein Jasim Abdul Al Khazaali, 28, of St. Louis, was stopped in the roadway in the 600 block of North Main Street near Tiny’s Pub & Grill at about midnight for unknown reasons when a man who noticed the idle vehicle told Al Khazaali to continue driving. Al Khazaali allegedly pulled out a pistol, racking the slide, and pointed it at the man, police said, after which the man took off and Al Khazaali continued driving south on Main Street. A responding officer located the suspect vehicle parked near Ace Hardware, 229 N. Main Street, with Al Khazaali standing outside and the hood lifted up. When the officer approached the vehicle, he observed a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun on the front passenger seat. Despite Al Khazaali being uncooperative with police, he was taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault.

The Columbia Fire Department assisted police in responding shortly after 8:40 a.m. to Washy’s Pub, 210 S. Main Street, after a vehicle struck a power pole. The pole was leaning after the collision, and Washy’s Pub reported power out at its establishment. By 9:40 a.m., the power pole was secured by Ameren and power was restored. A silver 2004 Chrysler sedan driven by Madison Muzzarelli, 20, of O’Fallon, dropped off a friend for work at Washy’s but left her car in drive when she exited, resulting in the car rolling forward, striking a fence and colliding with the pole. The Chrysler also sideswiped a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Oct. 25

Emergency personnel responded about 5:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash reported on Route 3 southbound near Route 158. The extent of possible injuries was not known but believed to be minor.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 13

Dean Brewer, 62, of Cahokia, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (fifth offense).

Oct. 20

A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11:20 a.m. on HH Road at Bluff Road. A 2014 John Deere tractor driven by Scott A. Asselmeier, 57, was traveling west on HH Road when a tire on the implement being pulled by the tractor went off the roadway, causing the implement to sway. This resulted in a collision with a 2004 BMW driven by Alan A. Bortz, 72, which was traveling east on HH Road. Bortz was transported by Monroe County EMS to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 6

Police said a black 2017 Ford truck was reported stolen from a property on Quentin Court in the Natalie Estates subdivision. The incident is under investigation.

Oct. 22

Chealcie R. Klausing, 34, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly pushing two individuals while at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 107 S. Main Street.

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Police Department in responding about 9:30 p.m. to the report of a possible gas leak in the cafeteria of Gibault Catholic High School. The school was hosting its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser at the time of the report. All those present briefly evacuated as officials checked into the situation. No injuries were reported.