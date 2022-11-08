Police Blotter | 11-2-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 26

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding shortly after 7 a.m. to the report of light smoke inside Eagleview Elementary School, 113 S. Rapp Avenue. The incident occurred prior to classes starting for the day, so there were only three people inside the building at the time. All evacuated safely as firefighters investigated. Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode said a plastic toy had somehow got caught in a heat register in the school and had started to smolder and melt. Firefighters cut power to the register and cleared the cause of the smoke.

Emergency personnel responded about 7:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at South Main Street. The vehicles involved were a silver 2007 Ford F150 driven by a 17-year-old male from Waterloo and a black 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by a 22-year-old Dravin Kennedy of St. Louis. Kennedy reported abrasions to her hand, with treatment provided by EMS personnel. She declined medical transport. The truck was turning left from southbound Route 3 onto South Main Street when it crossed into the path of the Volkswagen, which was driving north on Route 3. The truck driver had a green light, but not a green left turn arrow, police said. The 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield-turning left.

Oct. 27

Police assisted Monroe County EMS in responding about 11 a.m. for the report of an unconscious, unresponsive man at a home in the 1000 block of Nevada Drive. The man, identified as 39-year-old Ryan Lackey, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a representative of the Monroe County Coroner’s Office shortly thereafter. Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill said the cause and manner of Lackey’s death are pending toxicology results.

Oct. 28

Emergency personnel responded about 8:40 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 southbound at Veterans Parkway. Police said a grey Ford truck was turning north on Route 3 from Veterans Parkway at a green light. The truck was pulling a tandem trailer full of wood. The truck was driven by Ronald J. Wengert, 59, of Perryville, Mo. The front seat passenger was Mark G. Lukefahr, 43, of Perryville, Mo. As the truck was driving through the intersection, a silver Pontiac driven by Andrew J. Dupree, 31, of Ironton, Mo., ran the red light on Route 3 southbound and collided into the rear driver’s side of the Ford truck. Dupree was cited for disobeying a traffic signal.

Oct. 29

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department responded to a chimney fire about 1:15 p.m. in the 300 block of North Main Street next to Dear Diva Desserts. A dirty chimney filled with creosote was the cause of the fire. The flue was cracked in at least one area, fire officials said, but no other damage was reported.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 24

Deputies are investigating a burglary in the 3600 block of Maeystown Road after property owners said a red 2002 Honda XR100 dirt bike with a black fender had been stolen from a shed.

Oct. 26

Christopher J. Bridwel, 30, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested on I-255 southbound for a Monroe County failure to appear warrant (meth possession).

Oct. 27

Andrew W. Westbrook, 39, of Indianapolis, Ind., was cited for unlawful use of an electronic communications device and for driving while license suspended on Route 3 at EE Road.

Oct. 29

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:10 p.m. to a rollover crash in the area of 5149 State Route 156 near Susewind Lane just east of Waterloo. A 16-year-old male driving a 2009 Chevy Sonic said he was eastbound on Route 156 when he drove through loose rock, swerved into a sign on the right side of the road, overcorrected and flipped over, crossing over to the left side of the road. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the left side of the road. Monroe County EMS responded and provided medical care, but the driver refused medical transport.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 26

An alleged felony retail theft occurred at Rural King, 740 N. Market Street. Ashley A. Kent, 32, of Red Bud, is accused of stealing tools, clothing items and pet items from the store. During the traffic stop resulting in Kent’s arrest, passenger Brian L. Helvey, 42, of Valmeyer, was cited for unlawful possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle.