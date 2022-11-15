Police Blotter | 11-9-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Oct. 1

Robert A. Schmieder, 59, of Columbia, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly throwing a cell phone at his girlfriend.

Nov. 1

Luke T. Auble, 20, of Columbia, Mo., was charged with possession/display of an altered ID card (false age), resisting a peace officer and unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor following a Sept. 25 incident.

Nov. 4

Police are investigating a vehicle break-in that occurred in the Columbia Lakes subdivision. A witness told police they observed a skinny male wearing a black hoodie in the backyard of a residence, after which the Columbia Fire Department was dispatched about 4:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Kory Drive to launch its aerial drone in assisting police in a suspect search. Only one unlocked vehicle was reported to have been entered at this time, with items inside stolen.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 7

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9 a.m. to a three-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the Fish Lake overpass in Columbia. A tan 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Darlene M. Crow, 78, of Granite City, attempted to make a left turn onto the median crossover marked for authorized vehicles only from lane three, crossing into lane two and being struck by a silver 2020 Toyota C-HR driven by Tariq R. Foster, 41, of Fairview Heights. The Toyota then crossed into lane one and was struck by a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Allyson N. Fruth, 18, of Red Bud. Crow was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 30

At 3:30 a.m., Rebecca S. Kern, 51, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI (drugs) and improper lane usage in the 400 block of South Illinois Street.

Oct. 14

At 10:50 a.m., Myranda J. Reese, 27, of O’Fallon, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and duty upon damaging property following an incident on Liederkranz Lane.

Oct. 18

At 3:27 a.m., Clayton T. O’Donnell, 29, of Millstadt, was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident near Briars Landing.

Oct. 28

Police took two catalytic converter theft reports. One was at Schubert’s Smokehouse, 700 S. Breese Street, and the other was at Moore Asphalt, 1 Commercial Street. The time of the thefts are unknown, police said, as in both cases it had been a few days since the vehicles were driven.

Monroe County Sheriff

Oct. 31

Dawn G. Meyers, 57, of Foristell, Mo., was charged with possession of 5-15 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Nov. 2

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS responded at 2:40 p.m. for a motorcycle crash on HH Road near Deer Hill Road. The 19-year-old driver of a 2022 Yamaha R1, Bradley C. Scarpi Jr., lost control of the motorcycle and was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Nov. 4

A tan 2009 Mercury SUV sped away from a sheriff’s deputy attempting to make a traffic stop on I-255 westbound about 1:45 p.m. The SUV, occupied by two White males, continued speeding west on I-255 with a deputy in pursuit before crossing the J.B. Bridge into Missouri, then taking the Koch Road exit and going back onto I-255 westbound until taking I-55 northbound into St. Louis City. The deputy reported speeds of up to 110 miles per hour during the pursuit, which ended with the suspects taking an exit and then abandoning the vehicle near South Broadway and fleeing on foot. They were last seen in the area of Nebraska and Oregon avenues. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department was contacted for assistance, and the abandoned SUV was secured by deputies for further investigation. A K-9 search was initiated in an attempt to locate the suspects, one of which was described as having a shaved head and goatee.

Nov. 8

Matthew J. Leahy, 49, and Sherry A Crist, 50, both of Collinsville, were charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a Sept. 24 incident.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 23

Scott G. Moore, 53, was cited for public conduct (fighting/quarreling) at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Oct. 24

Ravi D. Patel, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with illegal possession/use of fireworks in the 200 block of Hamacher Street.

Oct. 24

Ruth Riebeling, 78, of Waterloo, was cited for a noise ordinance violation (animals) in the 400 block of Monroe Street.

Nov. 6

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., an occupant of a black Dodge work truck with silver toolboxes in the back left items that were about to be stolen when confronted in the store. The truck had Missouri plates.