Police Blotter | 11-16-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 8

Ross J. Gulley, 33, of Columbia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for expired registration and no insurance in the 300 block of North Rapp Street.

Nov. 11

Sheila N. Hull, 51, of Dupo, was arrested about 9:45 p.m. for DUI, improper lane usage and expired registration on North Main Street at Route 3.

Nov. 13

Officers responded about 7:45 a.m. after a white Chevy Malibu driven by an 89-year-old male was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 3 from Waterloo to Columbia. Fortunately, the vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Route 3 and South Main Street a few minutes later, after which police and EMS checked on the driver. Columbia police used spike strips at Route 158 and again at Hill Castle Lane in an effort to slow the vehicle, which was successful. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 12

Interstate 255 was shut down at the Jefferson Barracks Bridge at about 6 a.m. after multiple vehicles went off the roadway and others struck the concrete barriers due to ice on the bridge following overnight snowfall of four to six inches. Traffic was moving again on the bridge by about 7:30 a.m.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 10

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., Blaine A. Taylor, 36, of Millstadt, was arrested for DUI at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 6

Jason M. Morris, 38, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for driving while license revoked on I-255.

Nov. 9

Tammy L. Boren, 53, of Ruma, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 10

Jordan C. Swan, 37, of Fairview Heights, was charged with armed violence for being in possession of a machete while also in possession of methamphetamine.

Nov. 12

Tiffany K. Kerley, 33, of Pontoon Beach, was arrested on Route 3 near Vandebrook Drive on St. Clair County warrants for no insurance and unlawful use of an electronic communications device as well as for driving while license suspended.

Nov. 14

Tara A. Hosch, 39, of Fayetteville, was charged with harassment via electronic communication in connection with a Sept. 16 event in which she allegedly used electronic means to threaten to kill the recipient of the communication.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 12

At 7:15 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department assisted deputies and EMS in responding to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Imbs Station Road at Cement Hollow Road due to ice on the roadway. One driver reported chest pain due to airbag deployment. The other driver reported a foot injury.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 20

Taylor J. Cook, 20, of Marble Hill, Mo., was charged with violating an order of protection.

Nov. 10

Two men are in custody following an incident that began in Waterloo and ended in Columbia. At about 3:20 p.m., a Volkswagen hatchback car occupied by two males and with two 65-inch TVs strapped to the roof was observed in Columbia and pulled over in the parking lot of Columbia Market, 506 N. Main Street. The driver of this vehicle, Jaime Diaz-Vargas, 29, of Orlando, Fla., had appeared at the Monroe County Courthouse earlier in the day for a hearing on a previous burglary charge stemming from a Columbia incident. A Columbia detective who was present for this court hearing reported the Volkswagen was suspicious because of the TVs. Police contacted Walmart, but due to a delay in determining whether the TVs had been taken from the store, the vehicle was allowed to continue on. Just minutes later, Walmart confirmed the theft and police located the Volkswagen driving north on I-255, again pulling it over. Charged with felony retail theft were Diaz-Vargas and 29-year-old Jonathan A. Gonzalez-Buitrago.

Nov. 15

Catherine R. Sansone, 32, of Fults, was charged with two counts of theft stemming from Oct. 26 incidents at O’Reilly Auto Parts, 726 N. Market Street.

Kacie L. Vogt, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with endangering the life/health of a child after allegedly leaving her children in the car unattended on Oct. 30.