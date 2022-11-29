Police Blotter | 11-23-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 16

Daniel W. Oliver, 59, of Waterloo, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a June 7 incident.

Hussein J. Al Khazaali, 28, of Hazelwood, Mo., was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an Oct. 23 incident on Main Street.

Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash in the 800 block of North Main Street.No serious injuries were reported, although southbound traffic on Main Street was backed up while the vehicles were being towed.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 4

Lucas M. Hoffman, 36, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI (drugs) at Route 3 and North Market Street in Waterloo.

Nov. 15

Morris K. Hinton III, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Tyrone E. Franklin, 53, of Belleville, and Dartanya L. Scott, 49, of Florissant, Mo., were both arrested for St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at Alan Street in Waterloo.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Nov. 12

At 7 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Imbs Station Road at Cement Hollow Road due to ice on the roadway. Police said a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by Matthew P. Hofer, 16, of East Carondelet, was southbound on Imbs Station Road and entered the right curve at Cement Hollow Road. The Fusion crossed over the center line into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Dodge 1500 pickup driven by Karen Y. McClard, 42, of St. Louis. A 12-year-old passenger in the truck was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries. Hofer, who was not injured, was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

Waterloo Police

Oct. 29

Thomas L. Beard, 27, of Waterloo, was charged with destruction of public property in the 100 block of South Main Street.

Nov. 8

Josue Lopez Serrano, 33, of Columbia, was charged with unlawful display/license plates (incorrect plates), no insurance and driving while registration suspended on Route 3 at Rose Lane.

Nov. 11

Easton A. Jaromin, 22, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for dogs atlarge on Red Bud Avenue at Evansville Avenue.