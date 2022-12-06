Police Blotter | 11-30-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 17

Jo Ellan Auble, 51, of Columbia, was arrested at about 6 p.m. for DUI at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street.

Nov. 23

Mark W. Schueler, 40, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. for aggravated battery of a police officer following an incident at Tiny’s Pub & Grill, 602 N. Main Street.

Nov. 24

Kiyjuan Irwin, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for unlawful possession of a cannabis (driver), driving while license suspended, no insurance and disregarding a traffic control light on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Illinois State Police

Nov. 28

The Columbia Fire Department was paged at 9:45 a.m. to respond with police and EMS to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage on I-255 southbound near mile marker 4.6. One person was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County as a result of the crash, and traffic was backed up temporarily.

Millstadt Police

Nov. 29

At about 11:30 a.m., police took the report of a hit-and-run crash behind NT Nails in the 500 block of East Washington Street. A parked, unoccupied vehicle was struck in the rear and had significant damage. It is unknown if the suspect vehicle has front or rear-end damage, and no other additional information is known. Call the police department at 618-476-7250 if you have any information regarding this incident.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 20

Jacob A. Grimm, 26, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint following a late morning incident in the 6600 block of Martini Road.

Nov. 28

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Fire Department joined EMS personnel in responding at 10:40 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA. No injuries were reported at the scene. One of the vehicle occupants was a child.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 22

Two people from St. Louis were charged in connection with a Nov. 12 incident at Walmart. Stephen A. Banks, 36, and Donna I. Carroll, 37, both of St. Louis, were each charged with felony retail theft after allegedly taking items valued at more than $300 from the store. In addition, Waterloo police said Carroll was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Nov. 25

Monica R. Rocha, 26, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting shortly before 7 a.m. at Walmart.