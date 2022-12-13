Police Blotter | 12-7-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Nov. 28

Myleesha Clayton, 24, of Belleville, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of Westpark Drive.

Nov. 30

Crystal A. Featherston, 37, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful restraint of a dog in connection with a Sept. 9 incident the 400 block of Wernings Drive.

Dec. 1

Patricia J. Steinberg, 30, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 11:30 a.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol in the parking lot of Schnucks, 1000 Columbia Centre Drive.

Dec. 2

A three-vehicle crash occurred about 4:50 p.m. between Veterans Parkway and North Main Street on Route 3 southbound. Monroe County EMS and Millstadt EMS were also called to respond to the scene as Columbia EMS only had one ambulance available due to simultaneous calls for service at the time of the crash. A 2012 Ford Escape driven by Pamela Liefer, 56, of Evansville, was unable to stop in time to keep from rear-ending a 2021 GMC Terrain driven by Melissa Brammeier, 51, of Coulterville, that was stuck in rush hour traffic. This collision resulted in the GMC striking the rear of a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Robin Curtis, 59, of Waterloo, that was also stopped in traffic. Brammeier and Curtis were both transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of SW Illinois

Dec. 1

Christopher L. Freeman, 33, of Rockwood, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and cannabis (500 grams to 2 kilograms) with intent to deliver.

Monroe County Sheriff

Nov. 28

Percy L. Felton, 36, of Swansea, was arrested on Collinsville and St. Clair County warrants on Route 3 at Hanover Road.

Nov. 29

The Columbia Fire Department was paged shortly after 9:30 a.m. to assist police and EMS at the scene of a two-vehicle crash with lane blockage on I-255 southbound near mile marker 4.6. A 2018 Ford Escape driven by Verna Hopkins, 65, of Columbia, was traveling south on I-255 behind a 2010 Cadillac CTS driven by Mark Boskamp, 68, of Belleville. The Cadillac slowed suddenly in traffic, resulting in the Ford Escape colliding with the Cadillac’s rear end. Hopkins and a passenger in her vehicle 68-year-old Ivan Snider, were both transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South via Columbia EMS.

Heaven L. Racadio, 31, of Renault, was arrested for domestic battery in the 2000 block of Main Street in Renault.

Dec. 1

William B. Sproling, 34, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in vehicle for carrying a stolen, loaded and uncased Taurus 9 mm.

Dec. 2

Anthony B. Berry Jr., 20, of Valmeyer, was arrested in the 1900 block of State Route 156 on a St. Charles County (Mo.) warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge.

Jullie A. Brigance, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe used to inhale methamphetamine, in connection with an Oct. 21 incident.

Dec. 3

Brian L. Helvey, 42, of Red Bud, was arrested in the parking lot of Rural King, 740 N. Market Street, Waterloo, for a Monroe County warrant.

Clarence M. Aldridge, 35, of Cobden, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 4

Deputies assisted Monroe County EMS in responding about 1 p.m. to a property in the 5000 block of Kern Road after a 19-year-old man was seriously burned during an unknown incident. The young man was transported to an area hospital.

Waterloo Police

Nov. 29

Adam S. Goessling, 29, of Waterloo, and Michael A. Schwarze, 29, of Valmeyer, were each issued city ordinance violations shortly after 6 p.m. for public fighting at Fourth Street Bar & Grill, 300 S. Moore Street.

Dec. 1

Jerald D. Massie, 36, of East Carondelet, was charged with armed violence for allegedly carrying a deadly weapon (43X Glock) while in possession of methamphetamine.