Police Blotter | 8-31-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 25

Devin R. Hedtkamp, 25, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 2611 Columbia Lakes Drive.

Aug. 26

Lisa R. Gallina, 39, of Arnold, Mo., was cited for criminal trespass to land in the 200 block of Wenkel Street.

Aug. 28

Seth J. Luttrell, 20, of Columbia, was arrested for criminal damage to property.

Illinois State Police

Aug. 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on I-255 westbound near the deck of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. The right lane of I-255 westbound was temporarily blocked as emergency personnel tended to those involved in the crash. A GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by John E. Day, 57, of St. Louis, was stalled and parked in the right lane of traffic on I-255 westbound at milepost 3.8. An Acura MDX traveling west on I-255 behind the pickup was unable to stop in time to avoid striking the truck from behind. The driver of the Acura refused medical treatment. Day, who was cited for driving while license suspended and no insurance, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aug. 27

Police are investigating an incident near Millstadt that resulted in one person being driven over by a vehicle during a fight. The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Route 163 at Forest Hills School Road in St. Clair County. ISP said it was requested by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fight that took place at that location. “Preliminary reports indicate four subjects from the same vehicle were fighting in the roadway. One subject got back into the vehicle and ran over one of the subjects and then fled the scene,” an ISP statement said. “The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and took the subject into custody.” The victim was transported by ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 19

Ryan M. Ahne, 27, of Prairie du Rocher, was cited for unlawful use of an electronic tracking device on Route 3 at Amberwood Lane near Red Bud.

Aug. 23

Joshua M. Becker, 38, of Waterloo, was arresed for aggravated domestic battery and violating an order of protection in the 3100 block of Route 156.

Aug. 26

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department alerted residents that that someone is calling and using Deputy Justin Biggs as the caller’s name and stating he is with the sheriff’s department in an attempt to scam residents. “Please do not release any personal information, or exchange money with this individual, or these types of calls. It is a scam,” Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing said.

Ronald W. Mahan, 32, of Sparta, was charged with possession of cannabis (30-500 grams) with intent to deliver.

Aug. 28

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Maeystown Fire Department responded to the railroad crossing at the intersection of Bluff Road and Outlet Road west of Maeystown at about 8:30 p.m. after a vehicle got stuck on the tracks just south of the intersection. The occupants had exited the vehicle but reported to 911 that they thought a train was approaching. Union Pacific Railroad was contacted and said there were no trains in the area but all rail traffic would be stopped. The vehicle, which had a flat tire, was safely removed from the roadway by about 9:30 p.m. without further incident. Police said the vehicle, a white 2015 Ford Escape, was driven by Cody Early, 26, of Columbia.This rural railroad intersection has been the subject of multiple such incidents in recent months.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 20

Jeffrey A. Stark, 35, of Belleville, and Renee M. Conklin, 33, of Cahokia, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).