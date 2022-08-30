Police Blotter | 8-24-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 22

David M. Wamsley, 52, of St. Louis, was arrested for aggravated DUI, driving while license suspended, expired registration, improper lane usage and no insurance on Old Route 3 at Skyline Drive.

Aug. 8

Brian M. Kreher, 46, of Millstadt, was charged with DUI, improper lane usage and improper turn signal on Bluff Road south of Sand Bank Road.

Aug. 22

Beth A. McCoy, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested at 250 Columbia Centre Drive shortly after 12:15 a.m. on a fugitive from justice warrant out of Crawford County, Mo. Also arrested was James L. Rill, 37, of Granite City, on a fugitive from justice warrant out of St. Louis County and cited for a headlight violation and improper turn signal.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 29

Dennis W. Bense Jr., 19, of Fults, was charged with domestic battery.

Aug. 9

Jamie L. Douthit, 42, of Waterloo, and Amanda J. Birch, 30, of Hillsboro, Mo., both were charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Aug. 10

Summit I. Ruhmann, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of felony domestic battery.

Aug. 11

Michael L. Hill Jr., 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and manufacture/delivery of cannabis (2.5-10 grams) at 409 S. Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.

Aug. 14

Shalise T. Smarr, 44, of Cahokia, was charged with domestic battery in the 3100 block of Brandt Road in Fults.

Aug. 15

Robert W. Heal, 70, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal trespass to land for driving onto a property in the 9000 block of D Road despite the presence of multiple “clearly visible” no trespassing notices.

Justin A. Collins, 34, of Litchfield, was charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a May 23 incident.

Aug. 16

Vance E. Korves, 52, of Waterloo was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

James D. Murdock, 64, of Cahokia Heights, was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (alprazolam) in connection with a Jan. 29 incident.

Aug. 17

Cindy S. Hicks, 51, and Bradley E. Ehlers, 45, both of Red Bud, were charged with possession of cannabis (500-2,000 grams). Ehlers was also charged with domestic battery.

Aug. 18

Storm M. Haller, 26, of Carlyle, was charged with possession of a converted/stolen vehicle, a 2013 Ford VST, in connection with a May 23 incident.

James C. Hall, 44, of Valmeyer, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 23

Deputies were on the lookout for a white Chevrolet Impala occupied by one male and two females shortly after 12:20 p.m. following an attempted retail theft from Dollar General, 401 S. Main Street in Hecker. One of the females left items from the store inside the restroom after being approached by a manager. It is believed that subject had stolen from the store before. The license plate on the suspect vehicle returns to a person from Evansville.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 2

Darnell H. Walton, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with possession of a concealed firearm in a motor vehicle, a Taurus Model G2C 9 mm, on Route 3 at North Market Street. He was also charged with driving while license suspended.

Aug. 4

Dan Graham of St. Louis was issued a city ordinance violation for excavation without a permit in the 900 block of Creekside Drive.

Aug. 12

Derek N. Kentworthy, 38, of Granite City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 16

Mark S. Colvin, 42, of Swansea, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) in connection with a June 11 incident.

Aug. 17

Clayton W. Turner, 20, of Waterloo, was cited at about 4 a.m. for unlawful use of cannabis (driver) at 884 N. Illinois Route 3.

Thomas S. Henson, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with criminal damage to property ($500-$10,000) for breaking the windshield of a vehicle.

Aug. 18

Colleen A. Ryan Donahue, 66, of Peoria, was arrested shortly before 12:45 a.m. for DUI, a headlight violation, no insurance, no address change and suspended registration on Route 3 at GG Road.

Aug. 20

Samuel J. Mercer, 29, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public fighting shortly before 1:15 a.m. at 300 S. Moore Street.