Police Blotter | 8-17-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 8

Lugine Short Jr., 22, of St. Louis, was cited for possession of a certificate without complete assignment and an unauthorized license plate.

Aug. 13

Jessica L. Kuehl-Armer, 33, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested on a warrant and for driver’s license expired more than one year on Route 3 at West Park Drive.

Dupo Police

Aug. 15

Officers assisted the Dupo, Prairie du Pont and Columbia fire departments in responding at about 5 p.m. to the reported smell of electronics burning at Affordable Dentistry, 195 S. Main Street. It was determined to be an air conditioning malfunction.

Millstadt Police

June 26

At 7:40 a.m., Beverley A. Schaffer, 60, of Belleville, was charged with criminal trespass to real property and resisting a peace officer in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Aug. 3

Police took a report of a theft of a power tool at Lee’s Home Center that may have occurred Aug. 2. It is believed the suspect also committed a similar theft at Ace Hardware in Columbia shortly before the theft in Millstadt.

Aug. 6

Shortly after 7:20 p.m., Christopher A. Ballard, 35, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding 35 miles per hour or more over the speed limit in the 5900 block of Floraville Road.

Aug. 8

Shortly before 11 a.m., police took a criminal damage to vehicle report at Twelve 09 Motors on East Washington Street. The owner of that business found someone had attempted to cut off the catalytic converter on one of the vehicles. It is believed the incident occurred sometime between 8 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10 a.m. Aug. 8.

Aug. 10

Shortly after 2:40 a.m., Brittani R. Tuttle, 29, of Collinsville, was arrested on multiple traffic and misdemeanor warrants out of Belleville and Fairview Heights in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 4

Michael L. Pegg, 52, of Waterloo, was arrested on a LaSalle County warrant at Groves Storage, 5441 State Route 3, Waterloo.

Aug. 6

Jasmine N. Bailey, 42, of St. Louis, was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant on Palmer Road at Old Route 3 in Columbia.

Kevin R. Schmidt, 43, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant on I-255.

Aug. 7

Olaf B. Rodriguez, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested on an Illinois State Police (Madison County) warrant on Palmer Road at Bluff Road in Columbia.

Aug. 8

Dawn L. Light, 48, of Madison, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Dale E. Carter, 45, of Ballwin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a weapon by a felon (.25 caliber pistol).

Jamie Staggs, 45, of Granite City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 9

Jerrold Y. Hoffman, 43, of Dupo, was arrested on St. Clair County warrants and for no insurance and driving while license revoked on I-255 northbound.

Aug. 11

Michael L. Hill, 25, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI shortly after 7:20 a.m. at Fast Stop, 509 Park Street, Waterloo.

Waterloo Police

July 29

Ryan Noggle, 20, of Cahokia, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor at the Monroe County Fairgrounds.

Cheri Koene, 46, of Belleville, was cited for littering from a motor vehicle at Route 3 and HH Road.

Aug. 5

Marlon A. Taylor, 55, and Jessica A. Dedman, 58, both of Swansea, were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Aug. 9

Christopher Shelton, 31, of Renault, was charged with driving with unlawful display of license plates, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and speeding 10-15 miles per hour over the posted limit.

Aug. 13

Brian L. Zeiger, 40, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested shortly before 10:45 p.m. for domestic battery.