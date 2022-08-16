Police Blotter | 8-10-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 2

Paula R. Jones, 41, of Centreville, was charged with driving while licence suspended/revoked (third offense) on northbound I-255 near mile marker 3 shortly after 6:30 a.m. Jones was also cited for operating an uninsured vehicle with suspended registration.

Damajee Brown, 19, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Aug. 3

Marcus J. Miller, 35, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for DUI, improper U-turn, wrong-way driving and illegal transportation of alcohol on the southbound I-255 exit lane at Route 3.

Aug. 6

Brian M. Kreher, 46, of Millstadt was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and improper turn signal at 12:50 a.m. on southbound Bluff Road near Sand Bank Road.

Christopher J. Collins, 28, of East Carondelet, was arrested shortly before 11:30 p.m. on a St. Clair County warrant at George Weber Chevrolet, 701 Old Route 3.

Illinois State Police

Aug. 5

Three people were injured in a crash on Route 13 at New Baldwin Road near New Athens in St. Clair County. Police said that shortly before 9:30 p.m., a white 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Kayla M. Wozniak, 30, of Arnold, Mo., was traveling south and a maroon 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Hope M. Geisel, 42, of Marissa, was traveling east. North and southbound traffic have a stop sign at this intersection and east and westbound traffic do not. The Nissan disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection in front of the GMC, police said, with the front bumper of the GMC striking the passenger side rear door of the Nissan. Wozniak and two young passengers, ages 27 and 11, were transported to hospitals for injuries. The 11-year-old was airlifted from the scene by medical helicopter. She was cited for failure to yield at a stop intersection. Both occupants of the GMC refused medical attention.

Aug. 8

The Dupo Fire Department, assisted the Illinois State Police and other agencies in responding about 3:30 p.m. for a crash involving a semi truck and pickup on northbound I-255 near mile marker 13. The semi, which was carrying a tanker, left the roadway and blocked Exit 13. A Chevrolet passenger truck involved was heavily damaged on all sides. Police said the semi was traveling in the right lane and attempted to change lanes due to traffic merging from Route 157, striking the pickup in the middle lane. The pickup then crossed the left lane and stuck a concrete median. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 24

Jacob L. Bleisch, 18, of Belleville, was charged with theft/unauthorized control (under $500) after a traffic stop on North Illinois Route 3 in Waterloo.

July 30

Nicole L. Mathews, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (peace officer) for an incident involving a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy and corrections officer.

Aug. 1

Aaron M. Asperger, 37, of Granite City, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Aug. 3

Daniel D. Robertson, 57, of Freeburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 8

Jakob L. Keller, 28, of Renault, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly hitting someone “several times” while on a public road near the intersection of HH Road and North Moore Street on July 16.