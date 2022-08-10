Police Blotter | 8-3-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 12

Wade Featherston, 36, of Columbia, was cited for violation of an order of protection for attempting contact through social media.

July 18

Edward C. Kopp, 54, of Columbia, was charged with threatening a public official and disorderly conduct/false report after an incident in which Kopp allegedly made a “verbal threat to take the life” of officer Kash Mitchell.

July 26

At about 7:45 p.m., a Columbia police officer patrolling the interstate observed a tan 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with no registration driving slowly on the shoulder of I-255 eastbound near the Columbia exit before coming to a stop, possibly due to running out of gas. The officer then saw a White man wearing a blue shirt exit the vehicle and take off running over the guardrail near Jefferson Barracks Golf Tee and continuing west on Ramsey Road. It was soon learned the Missouri Highway Patrol had been pursuing this truck in St. Louis County for possible traffic and other offenses. Also at about this time, a caller on I-255 reported to 911 she observed someone tossing a bag with a white powdery substance from this same truck a short time prior. Columbia officers eventually located the man walking on the Fish Lake Overpass and found the bag described by the caller at about 8:30 p.m. This bag contained a “substantial amount” of methamphetamine, police said. Charged was Nicklaus Griffith, 38, of Festus, Mo., with unlawful possession of meth, unlawful possession of cannabis, driving while license revoked, no valid registration and no insurance. Griffith also faces possible charges in Missouri.

July 28

Mike D. Haynes, 31, of St. Charles, Mo., was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer shortly after 12:20 p.m. at Tiny’s Pub & Grill, 602 N. Main Street.

July 30

Brennan L. Bolsen, 26, of Columbia, was arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Police are on the lookout for a white late-1990s GMC Sierra van with its back window busted out following an incident on I-255. At about 6:45 p.m., a motorist reported that a Black male passenger in this van was waving a gun at passing motorists on I-255 northbound near the Columbia exit. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was issued for neighboring law enforcement to watch for this vehicle, which may have taken the Dupo exit on I-255.

July 31

A residential burglary in the 400 block of West Milton Street is under investigation. Cash and personal belongings were taken from the home while it was unoccupied, and there were no obvious signs of forced entry.

Millstadt Police

July 31

Police were made aware of a suspicious vehicle captured on video surveillance at 3:30 a.m. on Jotham Court with individuals possibly trying to enter unlocked vehicles. Police are gathering more information.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 17

Dereck A. Krebs, 41, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

July 21

Shaun E. Sims Sr., 55, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery. He was also charged with obstruction of justice for providing false information to law enforcement.

July 22

Vanessa L. Buskirk, 34, of Fults, was arrested for DUI at about 1:30 a.m. at Route 3 Bar & Grill, 6180 Illinois Route 3.

July 24

Brian L. Deal, 33, of Maryland Heights, Mo., was arrested at about 11:45 p.m. for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at Southwoods Drive in Columbia.

July 27

Jennifer L. Tackett, 49, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. for DUI in the 6100 block of Maeystown Road.

July 28

Christopher R. Kilbury, 22, of Marissa, was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on a Monroe County warrant on Main Street in Hecker.

Ricky W. Reich, 46, and Louisa R. Cooke-Combs, 43, both of Dupo, were charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin).

Daniel W. Stacey, 51, of Waterloo was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated discharge of a weapon following a July 21 incident at Freedom Lake, 5339 Sportsman Road. Stacey allegedly discharged a GForce 12-gauge shotgun in the direction of another person.

July 29

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Red Bud Fire Department responded shortly before 11:15 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 3 near Old State Route 3 just north of Red Bud. The driver of the white 2016 Chevy Sonic, Emily M. Reeder, 23, was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital for a leg injury. Reeder told police she attempted to pull onto Old State Route 3, but was driving too fast to make the turn. Her car went off the roadway on the left, struck a curb, went into the air before coming down and striking a ditch.

Waterloo Police

July 26

James M. Eschmann, 19, of Waterloo, was cited for unlawful consumption at the Monroe County Fair.

July 29

Desmein A. Criley, 20, of Columbia, and Drew M. Parker, 19, of New Athens, were both cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol at the Monroe County Fair.

July 30

Chealcie R. Klausing, 34, and Trista M. Ohlendorf, 38, both of Waterloo, were charged with aggravated battery in a public place following an incident at Randy’s RR Bar, 107 S. Main Street.