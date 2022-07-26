Police Blotter | 7-20-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 14

An East Carondelet man was arrested after allegedly entering a Columbia home with people inside. Robert L. Haney, 50, was charged with felony criminal trespass to residence. Bond was set at $10,000. Police were called shortly before noon to Gateway Urgent Care at 11 South, after a friend apparently brought Haney there for possible symptoms of an opioid overdose or withdrawals. He declined treatment, however, and after apparently receiving liquids and telling responders he felt better, was free to go. At about 1:30 p.m., a suspicious male subject believed to be Haney was observed walking in the area of West Legion Street at Carl Street, and then a short time later near City Hall. Finally, there was a report of a male subject matching his description entering a residence in the 500 block of South Main Street. Haney was finally taken into custody for that incident at about 3 p.m.

July 15

Keith F. Finger, 35, was arrested on an in-state warrant for driving while license revoked.

The Columbia Fire Department received assistance from Columbia police in responding to a fully engulfed pickup truck fire on Route 158 near Todd Center Drive shortly after 6 p.m. The truck was a total loss.No injuries were reported in the incident.

July 16

Tiffany R. Neilsen, 36, of Woonsocket, R.I., was arrested for fugitive from justice and a McCracken County, Ky., warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 10

No injuries were reported after a 2009 Nissan Altima driven by Skylar L. Culpepper, 20, was traveling east on Route 156 near C Road shortly after 7 p.m. and went off the road toward the right shoulder, then overcorrected and drove in the opposite lane of travel. While making its way back to the right lane, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

July 11

Christopher E. Brown, 37, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County failure to appear warrant in the 8300 block of Bluff Road.

July 12

Alysha L. Dorsey,

36, of Waterloo, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant in the 200 block of North Main Street in Waterloo.

July 13

The Red Bud fire and police departments, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Medstar ambulance service responded to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage at about 4:30 p.m. near the Midwest Petroleum gas station in the 3700 block of Route 3 near Ames Road. A 2016 Dodge Journey driven by 36-year-old Melissa A. Kaufman was traveling on Route 3 behind a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 27-year-old Andrew D. Donjon and did not see the Pontiac turning right into the gas station. The Dodge crashed into the rear of the Pontiac. Donjon was transported to Red Bud Regional Hospital by MedStar Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

July 14

Aaron C. Cutter, 33, of Valmeyer, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Front Street in Waterloo.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe County EMS and Waterloo Fire Department responded about 4:50 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Hanover Road. One vehicle involved was a silver sedan. The other was a black SUV. At least one occupant sustaining a hand injury.

Waterloo Police

July 15

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding along with city utility workers at about 9:55 a.m. following a gas main break in the area of Columbia Avenue and North Moore Street near Gibault Catholic High School. The main was repaired by about 10:35 a.m. Road construction has been taking place in that area this summer.