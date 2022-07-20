Police Blotter | 7-13-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 29

Daniel J. Garcia, 47, of Columbia, was charged with battery/intent to cause bodily harm following an incident in the 500 block of South Main Street.

July 10

Shakena M. Ellis, 34, of East St. Louis, was charged with attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, expired registration and no insurance following a 1 a.m. incident in the 200 block of Bradington Drive. Police pulled over the 2022 Dodge Challenger Ellis was driving for expired registration, after which it was determined she was wanted on a Pike County warrant. Ellis refused to exit the vehicle for this officer despite verbal commands to do so, after which another officer was called to assist. Police said it appeared Ellis was reaching into her purse to grab something at that point, after which the first responding officer grabbed her left arm. A struggle ensued, leading this officer to attempt to use a Taser on Ellis. Police said Ellis then knocked the Taser out of the officer’s grasp, after which both officers on scene pulled her out of the vehicle and placed her under arrest.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 29

Cecily C. Wells, 33, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 12:25 a.m. for DUI and failure to stop when traffic was obstructed on Steppig Road near D Road.

July 3

Emergency personnel responded to a crash shortly after 10 p.m. on Nike Road near M Road east of Hecker. A 2010 Subaru Outback driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling east on Nike Road about 500 feet north of M Road when she approached a 90-degree right hand turn in the roadway. The driver did not see the curve, and the vehicle left the roadway, striking an embankment and entering a field. The driver refused transport by Monroe County EMS, but was taken by family to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. A passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old female, reported a minor injury but also refused EMS transport.

Kari L. Trankle, 39, of Waterloo was charged with possession of methamphetamine (less than five grams).

July 5

Skyler M. Stimpson, 21, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for DUI, improper lane usage and a headlight violation near the intersection of Route 3 and Hill Castle Lane in Columbia.

Michael D. Hubbard, 44, of Red Bud, was charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of meth (5-100 grams). He was also issued a warning for failure to appear warrant on charges of retail theft, possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver. He has pled not guilty. Bond was set at $100,000.

July 7

Joshua D. Westerhold, 31, of East St. Louis, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway in Columbia.

July 10

Stacey M. Allen, 35, of Dupo, was arrested on a Monroe County at Red Roof Liquor & Lottery, 301 Southport Drive, Columbia.

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rollover crash shortly after 7:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Route 156 west of Waterloo near Foster Pond. Both occupants of the vehicle were out and walking around following the crash. The Waterloo Fire Department responded to assist with traffic control. Other responding agencies were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS.

Red Bud Police

July 11

Shortly before 5:55 p.m., a Red Bud officer was informed that a beige Ford F150 had left the scene of a crash in Columbia. Columbia police had advised that if this vehicle was located, to detain it until further notice. The vehicle was seen a short time later eastbound on West Market Street, and a traffic stop was conducted at South Main and Third Street. The driver, Savion Smith, 23, of Chester, admitted to leaving the scene of the Columbia crash. A loaded handgun was located in the center console. Smith was cited for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm without an FOID card.

Waterloo Police

June 28

Denise Butler, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated identity theft (using ID information of victim over 60) and financial exploitation of elderly/disabled in attempting to use the debit card of a female victim, once on April 24 between $5,000 and $100,000 and again April 27 in an amount greater than $10,000 but less than $100,000.

July 6

Lauren C. Schlechte, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to reduce speed just before 4:45 p.m. on Route 3 near North Moore Street.

July 8

Angela A. Polacek, 53, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine (less than 5 grams) and drug paraphernalia.

July 10

Tyler A. Brauer, 30, of Belleville, was arrested for fleeing/attempting to elude police following an incident shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Route 3 at Illinois Avenue, during which Brauer was driving a red 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.