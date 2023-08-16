Police Blotter | 8-9-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 4

Brent L. Myers, 47, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for expired registration on I-255.

Aug. 6

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle crash about 12:20 a.m. in the area of Old Route 3 and Columbia Lakes Drive. A 2013 Chevrolet sedan driven by Bryan Pierce, 45, of St. Louis, struck a guardrail and slid off the roadway down a hill. There were no occupants near the vehicle upon arrival, but a passerby had seen a man near the car shortly after the crash. A search ensued, resulting in the Columbia Fire Department’s drone locating Pierce hiding in a nearby bean field about an hour after the crash occurred. He was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries and then arrested for DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.

David J. Daubach, 43, of Columbia, was cited following a disturbance with disorderly conduct at 1:12 a.m. outside of Tiny’s Pub & Grill, 602 N. Main Street. Daubach is alleged to have charged toward the business and patrons, during which time he raised his hands and screamed “let’s f— some s— up.” Court documents allege Daubach “believed his fiance was being talked about, and he was going to take care of it.”

Aug. 7

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 4:10 p.m. to a crash on Route 3 at South Main Street. A 2017 Dodge van driven by Paul Thompson, 74, of Red Bud, turned left from southbound Route 3 toward South Main Street in front of a 2015 Toyota van traveling north on Route 3 driven by Kelly Reuter, 42, of Waterloo with two young passengers inside. Following that collision, the Toyota struck a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Garrett Simunich, 23, of Waterloo, which was stopped on South Main Street. Reuter was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of a minor injury.

Aug. 8

A report of criminal damage to property is under investigation at River Lakes Golf Course, 2218 Ramsey Road. Multiple subjects damaged a golf cart the day prior and left the scene. The incident was captured on video surveillance.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 6

At 10:21 p.m., Francisca E. Jadan, 38, of Fairmont City, was arrested on a Collinsville traffic warrant and charged with driving while license suspended at the intersection of Washington and Jefferson streets.

Waterloo Police

July 22

Richard E. Cooper, 36, of York, Pa., was arrested for felony retail theft in excess of $300 after allegedly stealing a Fuel 415 RDC crossbow kit from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street. Cooper was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Aug. 1

Justin J. Conner, 34, of Marquand, Mo., was charged with aggravated battery for allegedly striking a female victim several times with a closed fist at a “place of public accommodation” along Route 3.

Aug. 3

Jonathan S. Graham, 28, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI and improper lane usage at 12:55 a.m. on West Mill Street.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1:45 a.m. to the report of a crash involving a car striking a pole in the 200 block of North Moore Street. A 17-year-old male driving a 2001 Buick Century struck a utility pole at that location. The driver sustained only minor injuries and did not require medical transport from the scene, police said.