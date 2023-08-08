Police Blotter | 8-2-23

Columbia Police

July 18 – Keana R. McGee, 35, of East St. Louis, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis and suspended registration on I-255.

July 28 – Matthew J. Case, 42, of Coulterville, was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (vehicle), possession of a firearm without FOID, DUI, and driving while license revoked at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street. At the time of the incident, Case was allegedly in possession of an uncased, loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun.

July 28 – Lucas L. Thurmond, 35, and Ashley Dace, 40, both of St. Louis, and Dawne E. Eidinger, 46, of Festus, Mo., were all charged with forgery (make/alter a document) for allegedly trying to cash a check made payable to Dace in the amount $2,100 at FCB Bank, 700 Columbia Centre. Dace was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Millstadt Police

July 26

At 10:55 a.m., Lindsay M. Kunkle, 33, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for allowing truancy on Victoria Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 20 – Bryce R. Hamilton, 18, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Route 158 at Centerville Road in Columbia.

July 24 – Ronald G. Krafft, 71, of Arnold, Mo., was arrested shortly after 11:50 p.m. for DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road on northbound Route 3 near Klohr Toen Lane south of Columbia.

July 28 – Kelly Ray Mills, 49, of Valmeyer, was charged with three counts of theft and two counts of possession of stolen property in connection with five separate events in July. On July 1, Mills allegedly took unauthorized control of a 2012 Chevrolet Colorado. She was also charged with illegal possession of the same vehicle on July 21. On July 4, Mills allegedly took unauthorized control of a 2013 Sportsmen KZ LE camper from Advantage Storage, 1332 Valmeyer Road, Columbia. On July 21, Mills was allegedly in possession of a stolen two-seat go kart. Also on July 21, Mills allegedly obtained unauthorized control of a black trailer.

July 31 – Dale W. Blanford, 33, of Freeburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

July 31 – Randi S. Rokita, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with violating an order of protection after allegedly sending a text message on June 18 to the person for which the order was granted.

Aug. 1

Monica C. Hanhofer, 40, of St. Louis, was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly keying the tailgate, rear and front passenger side and driver side doors and passenger and driver side truck bed and front fenders of a truck on July 9.

Waterloo Police

July 23 – Vito A. Stallone, 59, of Waterloo, was charged with cruelty to animals following an incident at Schnucks, 150 Waterloo Commons Drive.

July 26 – Hayden D. Baum, 28, of Fults, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly striking a victim in the head with a closed fist at the Monroe County Fairgrounds, 4177 State Route 156.

July 29 – Race T. Kipping, 19, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of liquor by a minor, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and a headlight violation shortly before 1 a.m. on HH Road. Also cited for unlawful possession of cannabis was Ean J. Greene, 18, of Waterloo.

Aug. 1 – The Waterloo fire and police departments and Monroe County EMS responded about 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Church and West Fourth streets. The vehicles involved were a Toyota SUV and a Volkswagen sedan. Injuries were minor.