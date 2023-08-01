Police Blotter | 7-26-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 22 – Tyler C. Wahle, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor in the 100 block of East Temple Street.

July 23 – Justin R. Wolf, 29, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, failure to notify of damage to an unattended vehicle, driving a vehicle with suspended registration (second offense) and no insurance on Rueck Road at Rockhampton Drive.

July 24 – At about 10:50 a.m., staff at the Hampton Inn called in a wellness check for a 36-year-old woman staying at the hotel who had large orders of air duster canisters delivered to her room in recent days. Upon arrival by EMS personnel, the woman was not conscious but breathing. She was transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City and has since been put in touch with Human Support Services for drug dependence treatment.

July 24 – Emergency personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash with road blockage on North Main Street at Ghent Road. A 2020 Honda CRV driven by Heather Gosma, 80, of Davenport, Iowa, was turning left onto Main Street from Ghent Road when it collided with a 2021 Honda Pilot driven by Nicole Pelch, 43, of Columbia. None of those involved in the crash required medical transport.

MEGSI

July 17 – Andrew C. Bine, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and driving a vehicle with expired or suspended registration in connection with an April 4 incident.

July 23 – Stephanie E. Mueller, 35, of Marissa, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (hypodermic needles).

July 23 – Lucas Hoffmann, 36, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Monroe County Sheriff

July 12 – Heidi L. Vonvoltenburg, 24, of East St. Louis, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

July 13 – Kelly M. McGee, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 1:49 p.m. on B Road just south of Route 156 in old Valmeyer.

July 16 – Emergency personnel responded about noon to a motorcycle crash on Bluff Road at Maeys Station Lane south of Valmeyer. Gregory A. Phillips, 53, of Highland, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson FLTRXS driving southeast on Bluff Road and negotiating a left hand turn on a hillcrest when there was a deer at the bottom of the hillcrest in the roadway. Phillips attempted to miss the deer and overcorrected, landing the motorcycle on its right side in the ditch on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle slid approximately 20 yards in the ditch before the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, landing in the roadway. Monroe County EMS responded and transported Phillips to Belleville Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Waterloo Police

July 3 – Jeffrey D. Brannan, 61, of East Carondelet, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of cannabis (driver), no seat belt and expired registration on Route 3.

July 9 – Drake T. Lindhorst, 21, of Waterloo, was cited at about 4 a.m. for illegal transportation of alcohol (passenger) on Route 3 at Country Club Lane.

July 20 – Nelda P. Cobb, 41, of Waterloo, was issued an ordinance violation for dog at large in the 500 block of West Mill Street.

July 21 – Joseph J. Ahrens, 18, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol and speeding shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Route 3 at Halifax Drive.

July 22 – Grant E. Gardner, 25, of Kaysville, Utah, was issued an ordinance violation for uninvited soliciting in the 800 block of Sheridan Lane.