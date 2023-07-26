Police Blotter | 7-19-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 10

Daniel J. Garcia, 47, of Waterloo, was charged with felony driving while license revoked (seventh offense).

July 11

Nylan E. Williams, 15, of St. Louis, was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with an early morning incident at Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard. A blue 2023 Dodge Charger was stolen from the dealership and a suspect or suspects successfully sped away from police in the Charger. Williams was pulled over in a white Kia SUV, which was an accomplice vehicle in the crime that turned out to be stolen out of Hillsboro, Mo.

The theft of a gray 2015 Stealth trailer containing several tools from Walnut Ridge Drive is under investigation. As a Columbia officer was conducting a search for this stolen trailer, he located a white enclosed trailer with heavy damage to the outer walls parked in a lot north of the intersection of Old Route 3 and Skyline Drive. That trailer had been reported stolen by the St. Charles (Mo.) Police Department on June 6.

Millstadt Police

July 11

Police were called to a residence on East Mill Street for a violation of an order of protection not in progress. The following day, Nicholas E. Christie, 36, of Millstadt, was arrested by Millstadt police with assistance from Smithton police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

July 12

Police took a report of an attempted stolen vehicle in the 300 block of East Mill Street. The steering column cover was removed and ignition was tampered with on the vehicle. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is assisting with this incident.

July 15

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., police were called for a break-in in progress at the old mill on South Jefferson Street. A witness observed a male subject kick and damage a door. The suspect was gone upon police arrival. It was later learned that a subject matching the description was seen earlier at Circle K by an employee and he was reportedly intoxicated.

July 18

Tyler A. Nickel, 29, of Smithton, was charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding following a May 6 incident in the 400 block of West Madison Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 11

Melinda Ralph, 44, of House Springs, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Lucas M. Chandler, 27, of St. Louis, was charged with domestic battery/bodily harm for allegedly punching his fiance in the face several times and throwing her to the floor.

July 13

Emergency personnel responded about 3:15 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Route 156 near Goeddeltown Road east of Waterloo. All occupants involved safely exited their vehicles. The extent of possible injuries was not immediately known but appeared minor. The vehicles involved were a red Honda sedan and a KB Contracting work truck.

July 15

Trevor A. Burgess, 31, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Ricardo A. Holman, 59, of Dupo, was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon – an Iver Johnson Cadet .38 caliber handgun – and felony driving while license revoked (sixth offense).

Bonnie C. Dickenson, 29, of Chester, and Nathan D. Seyler, 43, of Chester, were both charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe and needles.

Waterloo Police

June 26

Stephen D. Tveten, 21, of Cashmere, Wash., was charged with soliciting without a permit in Waterloo city limits.

July 7

Britany B. Rodenberg, 30, of Prairie du Rocher, was charged with possession of a lost/mislaid credit or debit card in connection with a June 15 incident in which she received a card with intent to use.

July 11

John G. Birkner, 63, of Coulterville, was issued an ordinance citation for cruelty to animals at Denny’s restaurant, 959 State Route 3, in connection with a June 6 incident.

July 15

Thomas Beard, 28, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 shortly before 5 a.m.

July 17

Samantha L. Socha, 40, of Waterloo, was charged with cruelty to animals at Denny’s restaurant, 959 Route 3.