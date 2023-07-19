Police Blotter | 7-12-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 5

Elizabeth A. Himes, 50, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly before 2 p.m. for DUI and on a fugitive from justice out-of-state warrant on Goodhaven Drive.

Mark A. Edwards, 61, of Columbia, was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a June 1 incident in which he put a female victim under surveillance in a manner to “alarm” and “disturb” the victim. Edwards was also charged with violating an order of protection June 19 by being within 500 feet of a male named in the order.

John R. Bogle, 43, of St. Clair, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony driving while licence revoked (prior conviction).

July 8

Benjamin W. Scott, 18, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 1:50 a.m. for DUI at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park.

July 9

Daniel J. Alton, 42, of St. Louis, was arrested for an in-state warrant at Red Roof Liquor & Lotto, 301 Southport Drive.

July 11

Shortly before 3:45 a.m., a group of subjects gained entry to the Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealership at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard and stole a blue 2023 Dodge Charger. Responding officers pursued the stolen car but terminated due to extreme speeds traveling north on I-255. In connection with this incident, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and CPD initiated a felony stop on another stolen vehicle, a white Kia SUV, that had been stolen in Hillsboro, Mo. Two subjects in the Kia were arrested – one being a juvenile and the other an adult. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate this case.

Michelle M. Cope, 35, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of causing a circumstance to endanger the life of a child. Cope allegedly allowed an individual to enter her residence June 28 at 6:54 p.m. and again at 10:04 p.m. The individual had previously been served an order of protection restricting contact with a minor child who lived at the residence.

MEGSI

July 4

Michael C. Mattingly, 48, of Red Bud, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl, oxycodone and zolpidem tartrate).

July 5

Nicholas S. Hallett, 40, of Cahokia, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

July 6

Hunter W. King, 24, of Hunstville, Ala., was charged with possession of heroin and DUI (drugs).

Monroe County Sheriff

July 6

Emergency personnel responded about 7:05 p.m. to an ATV crash in the 8800 block of Bluff Road near Herbst Road in Valmeyer. The ATV rolled into a field in that area, per emergency dispatch reports. Two 14-year-old males were transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Jonathan M. Kriske, 42, of Paragould, Ark., was arrested on two McHenry County warrants at Burger King, 800 N. Market Street, Waterloo.

July 7

Jacqueline P. Ralph, 42, of House Springs, Mo., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine on I-255.

July 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 156 about one-quarter mile east of J Road. A 2015 Dodge RAM 2500 driven by Brandon Davis, 19, of Valmeyer, was traveling west on Route 156 when the truck veered off the roadway and struck a ditch. The driver was evaluated by Monroe County EMS and later transported to an area hospital by a family member.

Trisha D. Matzenbacher, 50, of Red Bud, was charged with visitation interference (three or more times) in connection with a June 30 incident.

Waterloo Police

July 6

Chase D. Hurst, 18, of Marissa, was charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol following a June 24 incident at 4:10 a.m. in the Denny’s parking lot, 959 State Route 3.

Betty J. Sanders, 68, of Waterloo, was charged with causing a circumstance to endanger the life of a child in connection with a June 27 incident.

July 11

Ronnie S. Dirden, 55, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia following a June 29 incident on Route 3 at South Library Street.

Jeffrey D. Brannon, 61, of East Carondelet, was charged with possession of cannabis (driver), possession of drug paraphernalia and a seat belt violation following a July 3 traffic stop on Route 3.