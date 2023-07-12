Police Blotter | 7-5-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 24 – Kenya Glass, 22, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and speeding on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

June 28 – Matthew J. Lane, 34, of East Alton, was charged with felony violation of an order of protection. Lane allegedly violated the order on Meadow Ridge East while also having a prior conviction for attempted first degree murder in January 2013 in Madison County.

Millstadt Police

June 23 – Police took a report June 15 of a vehicle being taken from the parking lot of Curtis Auto Body, 420 S. Illinois Street, without the owner paying a tow bill and also not paying a tow-release fee to police after police towed the vehicle due to the owner driving while suspended. The subject, Jason M. Jones, 42, of Dupo, was cited for theft of labor or services when the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department stopped him during a traffic stop in unincorporated St. Clair County.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 22 – Kathy K. Clark, 62, of Evansville, was arrested on Route 3 at Park Street in Waterloo for possession of methamphetamine.

June 22 – Barry J. Tobin, 31, of Belleville, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a weapon by a felon.

June 25 – Samantha N. Head, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 6500 block of Old Orchard Lane.

June 29 – Mark T. Fortman, 45, of Maeystown, was charged with violating an order of protection for allegedly being within 500 feet of the person named in the order.

Valmeyer Police

June 30 – A 16-year-old female from Valmeyer reported missing was located in New Athens and reported to be safe a short time later.

Waterloo Police

June 24 – John R. Bogle, 43, of St. Clair, Mo. was charged with possession of methamphetamine and felony driving while license revoked (prior conviction) on North Market Street.

June 30 – Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Rogers Street and Hamacher Street. Responding agencies included the Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS. There was no immediate word on injuries.