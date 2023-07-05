Police Blotter | 6-28-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 20

Mark A. Delashmet, 26, of St. Louis, was charged with criminal damage to property and theft/unauthorized control in connection with a June 9 incident during which he allegedly damaged a vehicle tire and took possession of a license plate belonging to the victim.

June 23

Police, EMS and fire department personnel responded about 12:35 p.m. to a boom truck hauling a crane that came to rest on its side off the roadway on Route 3 southbound near Route 158. No injuries were reported in the crash, which required response from a heavy-duty towing operator to re-position the truck upright.

June 24

Kenya Glass, 22, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for driving while license suspended, no insurance and speeding on Route 3 at Mark Drive.

Illinois State Police

June 27

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a five-vehicle crash with ejection and serious injuries on I-255 southbound at milemarker 9 in Dupo. An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter responded to the crash scene along with Prairie du Pont, Dupo and Columbia fire and EMS agencies. One person was ejected from a vehicle and airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Two others were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 16

Joshua A. Doerr, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and a controlled substance (heroin).

June 22

Laura A. Kempfer, 52, of Evansville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Valmeyer Police

June 23

Mackenzie Rowe Brown, 22, and Caleb R. Northam, 24, both of Valmeyer, were each charged with one count of cruelty to animals and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals – a Class 4 felony. Court documents allege the couple “intentionally confined dogs without food or water, causing the dogs to eat rocks, which led to surgeries to save dogs and the euthanization of a dog.” The filing also alleges the couple “unlawfully locked dogs in an unventilated garage and outbuildings, resulting in no human contact for days, while lying in their own feces.”

Waterloo Police

June 25

Officers assisted Monroe County EMS in responding shortly before 7:25 p.m. to an address on Sandalwood Drive for the report of an unresponsive infant following an at-home birth. An official from the Monroe County Coroner’s Office pronounced Aiden Patrick Bourgeois deceased at the scene.