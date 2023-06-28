Police Blotter | 6-21-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 4 – Amber L. Reeves, 35, of Waterloo, was arrested on Route 3 for a St. Clair County warrant out of Dupo for water pollution.

June 9 – Travis L. Muskopf, 41, of Hillsboro, Mo., was charged with aggravated battery (public place) for allegedly striking a man several times with a closed fist at Top Shooters, 531 Old Route 3.

June 13 – Crystal L. Croft, 37, of Columbia, was charged with two counts of endangering the life/health of a child for allegedly giving THC gummies to a minor on May 22 and June 1.

June 15 – Ross J. Gulley, 34, of Columbia, was charged with false reporting of domestic battery in connection with a March 12 incident.

June 16 – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a pit bike that was reported missing or stolen. Police received a call from a male subject who reported that his bike went missing after riding it on Quarry Road inside the gates to the quarry and leaving it there. When he returned the next day, it was gone. Officers are following up on the missing red Warrior Maximo 200 CC pit bike. If anyone happens to find the bike, call 618-281-5151.

June 16 – Before 3 p.m., police and fire department personnel responded to the area of Route 158 between Todd Center Drive and Centerville Road after a tractor working in the field knocked down a Charter Spectrum cable line across the roadway. No injuries were reported, but customers of that cable companywere without service for a few hours.

Millstadt Police

June 17 – Shortly after 10:50 a.m., David R.A. Truetner, 35, of Smithton, was arrested in the 6900 block of State Route 163 on a St. Clair County misdemeanor warrant out of Caseyville for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple St. Clair County traffic warrants. Truetner was also cited for driving while license suspended, no insurance and driving on suspended registration.

June 19 – Police took a report of damage to a restroom in the village park. Through the park camera surveillance system, juveniles responsible for the damage were identified. The suspects’ parents are working with police on restitution and community service.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 10 – Samantha K. Burkett, 32, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle for being in possession of an uncased, loaded, immediately accessible Zigana PX 9 mm handgun.

June 18 – Shortly before 6 a.m., deputies responded to Waterloo Country Club, 131 Country Club Lane, after employees reported damage to a portion of the golf course – including putting greens and flag sticks – and found two golf carts submerged in water. Investigators are working with country club management to determine a cost estimate of damages. “Deputies have canvassed the area to collect any possible evidence to help identify the suspect(s),” MCSD Capt. Justin Biggs said. Anyone with information that could assist in identifying those responsible for the damage may contact police at 618-939-8651, ext. 244. You may also remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 618-939-TIPS.

Waterloo Police

June 13 – Taylor A. Payne, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested about 3:45 a.m. for DUI (drugs) and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at Hucks, 884 N. Illinois Route 3.

June 14 – Stephanie N. Doss, 34, of Cahokia, was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) and no insurance on Country Club Lane at Route 3.

June 15 – Raymond M. Kampwerth, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with unlawful visitation interference (three or more violations).

June 16 – Kelly K. McGee, 38, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 9:40 p.m. for DUI on South Main Street at Park Street.

June 20 – Chase D. Hurst, 18, of Marissa, and Aiden C. Dandridge, 18, of Sparta, were both cited at about 1 a.m. for unlawful consumption of alcohol on Park Street at Main Street.