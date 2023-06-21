Police Blotter | 6-14-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 11

Mark A. Edwards, 61, of Columbia, was arrested for violating an order of protection in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

Millstadt Police

June 8

At 9:54 p.m., Christopher D. Williams, 39, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and operation of vehicle with suspended registration on Washington Street at Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 6

Kayla M. Korves, 31, of Baldwin, was charged with residential burglary for allegedly entering a house in the 3200 block of Maus Road in rural Waterloo “with intent to commit theft therein.”

Caleb M. Springer, 32, of East Alton, was charged with possession of weapons by a felon for allegedly being in possession of brass knuckles on June 4.

June 8

Randi S. Rokita, 33, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property for allegedly scratching a male victim’s neck and damaging a window on his property on June 7.

June 10

Tyler J. Harris, 35, of Belleville, was arrested on multiple Monroe County failure to appear warrants.

Emergency personnel responded just before 10 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Route 156 at D Road east of Valmeyer. A 17-year-old female driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu was traveling west on Route 156 when a deer ran in front of her vehicle. The teen swerved to avoid the deer, causing her car to strike a guardrail on the north side of the roadway. The driver was taken to Mercy Hospital South via Monroe County EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.

June 12

Kimberly L. Helfman Eschmann, 42, of Waterloo, was charged with endangering the life of a child for allegedly allowing Eric J. Eschmann to “keep a belt around the neck of (a minor) while pulling (the minor) into and out of a pool” on June 9.

Red Bud Police

June 9

A two-vehicle crash with rollover and entrapment occurred shortly after noon on Main Street at Field Drive in Red Bud. Bruce Quinn of Red Bud was driving a 2016 Chevy Cruze and attempting to cross from East to West Field Drive when a 2012 Chevy Cruze driven by Tyler Reid of Ellis Grove struck Quinn’s car while traveling south on South Main Street. Quinn was extricated from his vehicle, but no medical transport was required for either driver.

Waterloo Police

June 8

Josue L. Serano, 33, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated battery (public place) and aggravated assault (deadly weapon) in connection with a June 6 incident during which Serano allegedly “displayed a knife” and punched a victim in the face several times at Tequila Mexican Restaurant, 835 N. Market Street, Waterloo.