Police Blotter | 6-7-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 29 – James R. Stafford, 52, of Columbia, was arrested on warrants out of Monroe and St. Clair counties at 1000 Columbia Center.

June 1 – Mark A. Edwards, 61, of Columbia, was arrested shortly before 1:45 a.m. for battery in the 2600 block of Columbia Lakes Drive.

June 1 – Grover D. Emily, 52, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 8 a.m. for an in-state warrant on I-255 northbound.

MEGSI

May 26 – Sean M. Armistead, 29, of Villa Ridge, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

Millstadt Police

June 4 – Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Brandon J. Davis, 29, of Swansea, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant. during a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street.

Missouri Highway Patrol

June 5 – Columbia EMS and fire department personnel assisted in responding shortly before noon to a vehicle crash on I-255 eastbound on the Illinois side of the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. A 1999 Kenworth driven by Dennis J. Neal, 62, of Mountain View, Mo., lost its drive shaft and a 2007 Cadillac Escalade driven by Kenneth W. Zellers, 87, of Columbia, attempted to avoid striking it when the Cadillac was struck from behind by a 2005 Ford F250 driven by Tyler A. Valle, 29, of Festus, Mo. Zellers and his 81-year-old female passenger were both transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 25 – Barry W. Wykoff, 56, of Belleville, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly carrying an uncased Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun without having a valid firearm concealed carry permit. Also arrested in connection with this incident was Barry J. Tobin, 30, of Belleville, with four counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Deputiesassisted the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Belleville Police Department in executing an arrest warrant at 6851 Fountain Oaks Lane in Waterloo for Tobin, who was wanted in connection to a shooting in the 900 block of Centreville Avenue, Belleville, during which the male victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Several firearms and ammunition were located inside the residence and seized as part of the investigation.

May 29 – Tonya M. Feltman, 48, of High Ridge, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Jesse E. Sellers, 44, of Waterloo, was charged with aggravated domestic battery/strangulation for allegedly grabbing his girlfriend by the hair, throwing her to the ground, slapping her in the face, causing a cut on her lip, then choking and threatening to kill her with a chainsaw to her neck during an incident in the 1600 block of State Route 156. He had been previously convicted of domestic violence in St. Clair County.

June 2 – Bryan R. Moeller, 25, of Bonne Terre, Mo., was arrested on South Market Street at Gardner Street in Waterloo for driving while license revoked and on a St. Francois County (Mo.) warrant for third degree assault, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Waterloo Police

May 28

John W. Kirkley, 36, of Baldwin, was charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly breaking a window on a building.

May 30

Adam A. Henson, 25, of Dupo, was charged with child endangerment and causing a circumstance of child endangerment in connection with a May 23 incident at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

May 31

Mandy R. Herring, 44, of Valmeyer, was charged with theft for allegedly stealing merchandise on April 15 from Rural King, 740 N. Market Street.

Michael W. Young, 44, of Pevely, Mo., was charged with felony retail theft for allegedly taking “several items of merchandise” with a total value over $300 on May 9 from Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Shortly before 9:40 a.m., a 2016 Lexus RX driven by Allen W. Brand, 66, of Waterloo, was turning left onto Route 3 northbound from GG Road when his vehicle collided with a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Ida M. Mindrup, 63, of Valmeyer, which was traveling south on Route 3. Mindrup and a passenger in her vehicle, Shirley F. Stiening, 68, of Waterloo, were both transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries sustained in the crash.