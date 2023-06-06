Police Blotter | 5-31-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 17 – David Sherrell, 40, of House Springs, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant.

May 27 – Shortly before 12:10 a.m., Matthew R. Schanuel, 32, of East Carondelet, was arrested on Route 3 at North Main Street for a St. Clair County warrant.

May 28 – Shortly after 8:20 p.m., Columbia police were notified of a possible retail theft in progress at Walmart in Waterloo. The suspect vehicle was an older model green Chevrolet Silverado with extensive damage to the passenger side. An officer observed a vehicle matching that description pull into the parking lot of the Columbia Dairy Queen at 1001 South Main Street. As this vehicle left the parking lot, officers began following it on South Main Street onto Route 3. The vehicle fled from officers onto I-255 westbound across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge. Officers were later able to make contact with the driver, Marcie D. Buhlinger, 36, of St. Louis, and she returned to Columbia. She was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated assault of a police officer and speeding.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 27 – Kyrell L. Roberts, 27, of St. Louis, was arrested for a Morgan County failure to appear warrant on Palmer Road near Route 3 in Columbia.

Waterloo Police

May 16 – Leon Kemmerling, 31, of Mt. Vernon, was charged with forgery and felony theft in connection with an April 4 incident during which he allegedly tried to deposit an unauthorized check in the amount of $3,224.32 with First National Bank of Waterloo.

May 21 – Ben L. Boyer, 27, of Waterloo, was cited for fishing without a license at Lakeview Park.

May 23 – Paul E. Hoerr Jr., 33, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery for allegedly hitting a male relative in the arm.

May 24 – Samantha J. Matzig, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI at 3:37 p.m. on Route 3 at Kevin Street.