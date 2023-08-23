Police Blotter | 8-16-23

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 4

Michelle M. Cope, 35, of Columbia, was charged with felony obstruction of justice for allegedly furnishing false information to police to prevent the apprehension of an individual.

Aug. 9

Andrea Rogles, 46, of Columbia, was arrested on an in-state warrant.

Aug. 10

Donnie G. Hooker, 36, of Belleville, was arrested on two warrants and for driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle with suspended registration and no insurance on I-255 southbound.

Dupo Police

Aug. 15

A Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network alert was issued after a Dupo police officer pursued a suspected stolen black pickup truck pulling a trailer with a refrigerator on it about 10:20 a.m. westbound on State Street into East Carondelet, then to Adams Road and Water Street into Cahokia before terminating while still following behind. The truck was discovered unoccupied in the 200 block of Main Street in Cahokia near Savannah Motors, after which it is believed the driver, a Black male, fled on foot. Illinois State Police provided an aircraft for an aerial search of the suspect and Columbia police sent its K-9 unit to aid in locating the man.

Monroe County Sheriff

Aug. 3

Cody A. Seats, 37, of Smithton, was charged with criminal trespassing (remaining on property) in the 100 block of Gall Road in Columbia.

Aug. 4

Ashley N. Fleming, 31, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on I-255 northbound.

Aug. 6

Paige C. Kean, 25, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI at 1:17 a.m. on Country Club Lane at North Rogers Street in Waterloo.

Aug. 11

Deputies joined Columbia EMS and later the county coroner in responding during the early evening hours to an address on Steppig Road for a male found in a shed on his property who had apparently taken his own life.

Aug. 15

Deputies joined the Hecker Fire Department and Monroe County EMS in responding to a gas leak reported inside a residence at about 11:35 a.m. at 240 N. Second Street in Hecker. Ameren was also dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 6

Emanuela-Francesca Farcas, 19, of Phoenix, Ariz., was cited for begging at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Aug. 8

Joshua P. Vasser, 48, of St. Louis, was charged with armed violence (Class X felony), for allegedly carrying a Baretta 9 mm handgun while also being in possession of methamphetamine. Vasser was also charged with child endangerment for having a minor with him at the time of the incident.

Aug. 15

Police joined Monroe County EMS and eventually the county coroner in responding during the evening to a residence on Glendell Lane for a male subject found deceased. A death investigation is ongoing, but there did not seem to be any indication of foul play.