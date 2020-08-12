Police Blotter | 8-5-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 25

Derek J. Martin, 34, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery at 2645 Columbia Lakes Drive.

July 27

Carlos E. Dominguez, 33, of University City, Mo., was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (passenger) on Route 3 at Carl Street.

Aug. 1

The theft of an unlocked red 2006 Honda Civic on March Court off Eckert Lane is under investigation. About 1:15 a.m., suspects in a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse arrived in the area and one suspect stole the Honda. Another suspect went across the street in an attempt to steal an unlocked black 2012 Ford F350 with its keys inside, police said, but a homeowner scared the suspect from committing that theft. The stolen Civic and the Traverse – later determined to have been stolen from Glen Carbon – sped away, after which an Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued for neighboring agencies. A Cahokia police officer saw both suspect vehicles and initiated a pursuit. The Traverse crashed near the Poplar Street Bridge, police said, with the suspects jumping out of it and into the Civic, which continued over the bridge into St. Louis. The suspects, described by a neighbor as black males, have not yet been located.

Robert K. Oren, 30, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant and for driving while license suspended and driving while registration suspended on northbound I-255.

Aug. 2

Hayden A. Anderson, 22, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery shortly before 3:30 a.m. at 6 Hickory Lane.

Millstadt Police

July 28

Timothy R. Faus, 25, of Millstadt, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant following a 3:30 p.m. disturbance call on North Jefferson Street.

Aug. 3

Michael W. Beloch, 21, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant during a 2:30 a.m. traffic stop on North Jefferson Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 25

Cameron W. Hull, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Route 3 near Rose Lane.

July 29

Brandie A. Brenning, 41, and Michael S. Cobb, 28, both of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) following a Feb. 13, 2019 incident.

Waterloo Police

July 30

Andrew E. Rednour, 42, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer following a disturbance in the 500 block of West Mill Street shortly after 3:40 p.m. He is alleged to have struck Officer Shawn Wiegand in the hand and wrist with his forearm.

Alexander Lewis, 20, of Columbia, was cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.

Aug. 2

Adam Phelps, 21, of Waterloo, and Drake Augustine, 25, of Waterloo, were each issued city ordinance violations for public fighting shortly after 12:20 a.m. at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.