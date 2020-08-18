Police Blotter | 8-12-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Aug. 5

James Ray, 52, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of burglary and theft following a 5 a.m. incident at a house under construction in the 2400 block of Sunset Ridge during which tools and other items were believed stolen. Shortly after 12:15 p.m., a Columbia police detective saw the suspect vehicle – a black 2002 Ford F150 – wanted in connection with the crime and conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Legion Street.

Aug. 6

An enclosed trailer stolen from outside a residence in the Columbia Lakes subdivision about 6:25 a.m. Aug. 1 was recovered in a rural area near Cahokia. The trailer, valued at $5,000, did not have any contents inside when it was stolen. The suspect vehicle was a white pickup truck. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating the theft in cooperation with Columbia police. Charges are pending.

Aug. 8

Darryn D. Taylor, 48, of East St. Louis, was arrested on multiple St. Clair County warrants as well as for driving on a suspended license, no insurance and no valid registration on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Millstadt Police

Aug. 5

About 6:23 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at North Jefferson and Gooding Street. The driver of the not-at-fault vehicle, an adult male from Waterloo, was transported by Millstadt EMS to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aug. 7

At 2:45 a.m., Sofia M. Sierra, 19, of Belleville, was cited for unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) on East Washington Street at Gemstone Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 15

Emily Veach, 20, of Belleville, was charged with battery.

Aug. 2

A 2017 Lincoln LK7 driven by Clayton Augustine, 25, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Route 3 near EE Road about 3:45 p.m. when it went off the roadway, struck road signs and crashed in the median. Augustine was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Aug. 11

Michelle R. Beyer, 48, of Wentzville, Mo., was arrested for DUI.

Waterloo Police

July 15

Michelle R. Forsythe, 53, of O’Fallon, was charged with retail theft.

Aug. 9

Lisa Voiles, 46, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI and failure to yield on Columbia Avenue at North Market Street.

Gregory Henry, 48, of Waterloo, was arrested for violating an order of protection on Magnolia Avenue.

Aug. 10

A two-vehicle crash occurred about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of North Market Street. The vehicles involved were a car and a pickup truck. No injuries were reported.