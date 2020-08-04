Police Blotter | 7-29-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 3

The theft of a purse and its contents from a female employee at ATI Physical Therapy in 11 South is under investigation. A white woman wearing a black dress and tennis shoes snatched the purse before driving away in a black SUV. A card from the purse was used at three different area Walgreens stores and also Old Navy.

July 20

Kaylee L. Henshaw, 20, of Belleville, was arrested about 6:50 a.m. at 701 Old State Route 3 for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol and unlawful consumption of alcohol.

Stephen G. Saputo, 67, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery on Arlington Drive.

July 23

Russell C. Moore, 32, of O’Fallon, Mo., was charged with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, unlawful possession of a prescription form, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and driving while license revoked at Medicine Shoppe, 134 S. Main Street, shortly after 5 p.m. Moore was transported to the Monroe County Jail with bond set at $40,000.

July 24

Police attempted to stop a black 2000 Honda Accord reported to be swerving in traffic on Route 3 at North Main Street about 9:30 p.m. The car continued onto northbound I-255 without stopping, after which Columbia police terminated pursuit and Dupo police picked up the pursuit. The car eventually crashed in St. Clair County, but no other details were immediately available.

July 25

Stephan A. Swan, 34, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage and use of unsafe tire on Route 3 at Valmeyer Road.

July 26

Police attempted to stop a white GMC Sierra reported to be driving at a recklessly high rate of speed north on Route 3 entering Columbia about 9 p.m. The truck continued north and ran red lights at Veterans Parkway and North Main Street at speeds about 80 miles per hour, nearly striking another vehicle. The truck, which was never stopped, continued west on I-255 into St. Louis County.

Millstadt Police

July 27

Daron W. Mosley, 27, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant following a minor traffic crash in the parking lot at 3545 Douglas Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 24

Deputies assisted the Maeystown Fire Department in responding about 7 a.m. to the railroad crossing near Kidd Lake Road south of Fults after a locomotive sustained a fuel line rupture that resulted in the spill of about 100 gallons of fuel. Some of the fuel ran off into a ditch, Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said. Firemen assisted a railroad hazmat crew’s cleanup of the spill. “The train engineer noticed it right away and called authorities quickly, so that was good,” Prange said.

Waterloo Police

July 24

Waterloo police and fire and Monroe County EMS responded about 4:25 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash on Ridge Road at Hamacher Street. Police said a Cadillac sedan driven by David Castle, 39, of Waterloo, went off the roadway and into some pine trees near the first hole at Mystic Oak Golf Course. Waterloo Fire Department personnel successfully extricated Castle from his car and he was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. Possible charges are pending.

July 25

Jessy Ledbetter, 35, of Mt. Vernon, was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 3 at Rose Lane for a St. Clair County warrant stemming from a probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance.