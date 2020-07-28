Police Blotter | 7-22-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 6

Lee Barns, 47, of East St. Louis, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. for obstructing identification on I-255.

July 14

Hunter D. Hutton, 19, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 11:55 p.m. for DUI (drugs), no insurance and driving on the wrong side of the road on North Main Street at Route 3.

Ashley E. Mason, 33, of Caseyville, was arrested for DUI and improper turn signal on Centerville Road at North Main Street shortly after 9:40 p.m.

July 18

Almir Palic, 21, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI and changing lanes without signal shortly after 2:20 a.m. on I-255 southbound.

July 19

Shelby Phlipot, 20, and Jess C. Hale, 20, both of Fenton, Mo., and Nicholas J. France, 19, and Audrey G. Hollander, 19, both of Columbia, were each cited for unlawful consumption of alcohol in the 100 block of Monroe Street shortly before 6 a.m. Hale was also cited for unlawful possession of cannabis.

July 20

The theft of tools and materials valued at about $900 from a construction site on Sunset Ridge off Old State Route 3 is under investigation.

East Carondelet Police

July 17

Devin S. Rammacher, 31, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for driving while license revoked and on a felony warrant out of Clayton, Mo.

July 19

Mark A. Ratterman, 50, of St. Louis, was arrested for no valid license and on a probation violation warrant out of Missouri.

Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern IL

July 8

Dustin E. Meyer, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver following a Dec. 19, 2018 incident.

Millstadt Police

July 10

Shortly after 9 p.m., Christian S. Dortch, 24, of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County traffic warrant and charged with driving while license suspended and no insurance on Route 158 at Beil Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 17

Nathan D. Marlen, 52, of Freeburg, was charged with disorderly conduct following a May 30 incident on Moredock Lake in Valmeyer during which he allegedly deliberately rammed the boat he was piloting into another boat.

Waterloo Police

July 11

City ordinance violations for public fighting were issued in the parking lot of Fast Stop, 509 Park Street, to Joyce Bievenue, 65, of Prairie du Rocher, and Addison Sisco, 24, of Collinsville. Police said Bievenue struck Cisco with a cane and Cisco threw a tube of makeup at Bievenue.

July 13

City ordinance violations for public fighting were issued at Randy’s RR Bar, 107 S. Main Street, to Gayle Coleman, 40, of Waterloo, and Madeline Smith-Snodgrass, 37, of Waterloo. Police said Coleman threw a beverage at Smith-Snodgrass and Smith-Snodgrass pushed Coleman.

July 17

Kimberly S. Bark, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for criminal damage to property at 105 Osterhage Drive, that being concrete patio paver stones. Also arrested on an in-state warrant in the incident was Madelynn Rachels, 19, of Waterloo.