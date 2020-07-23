Police Blotter | 7-15-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 5

Jose Santos Hernandez, 48, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Route 3 at North Main Street shortly before 2:25 a.m.

July 9

Charles E. Horton, 57, of Cahokia, was arrested for DUI and failure to signal on I-255 northbound shortly before 11:50 p.m.

July 10

Molly K. Mueller, 38, of Webster Groves, Mo., was arrested for DUI and changing lanes without signal on Route 3 northbound at I-255 shortly before 11:20 p.m.

Matthew J. Tutor, 24, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and driving on the wrong side of the road about 1:30 a.m. on Ghent Road at Woodland Terrace.

July 11

Jason C. Grady, 40, of High Ridge, Mo., was arrested for domestic battery in the 900 block of North Main Street.

Richard A. Hinojosa, 45, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and changing lanes without signal on Route 3 northbound at Veterans Parkway about 10:05 p.m.

July 12

Tammy L. Timpe, 57, of East Carondelet, was arrested about 6:30 p.m. for DUI, no insurance and improper lane usage on Old State Route 3 at Skyline Drive.

East Carondelet Police

July 11

James A. Price, 25, of Olney, was taken into custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through East Carondelet and rural St. Clair County. An officer attempted to stop Price for failure to signal, at which point Price drove away at speeds nearing 100 miles per hour. Price eventually lost control of his vehicle on Bixby Road after striking a squad car and failing to negotiate a turn, terminating the pursuit. Price was charged with felony criminal damage to government property, aggravated fleeing police, aggravated fleeing and reckless driving.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 9

Justin M. Ivy, 35, of Maryville, was charged with possession of cannabis (30-100 grams) following an April 9 incident on Route 3 at Gall Road in Columbia.

Tyler J. Carman, 26, of Waterloo was arrested for domestic battery in the 6400 block of South Ronnie Drive.

July 11

Monroe County EMS and deputies responded shortly before 4:15 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Country Club Lane for an unresponsive 24-year-old male due to a suspected overdose of fentanyl. CPR was performed prior to emergency responder arrival. Narcan, a medication used to block the effects of opioids, was also used on the patient, who was revived and transported to an area hospital.

July 12

Austin T. Evans, 23, of Renault, was arrested for felony aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) on Main Street in Renault.

Waterloo Police

July 6

Prior to the theft of two vehicles from Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM, an unsuccessful attempt was made at Sunset Ford, 1425 State Route 3. The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force is investigating. About 11:15 p.m. July 6, a brick was thrown through the south show room floor window at Sunset Ford, with three black suspects who arrived in a white Ford Fusion gaining entry to the dealership. The suspects looked around inside for key fobs in an attempt to steal vehicles, but found none and left empty-handed, police said.

July 9

James Plassmeyer, 49, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for inappropriate dumping of yard waste at the city dump site, 405 Lakeview Drive.

July 10

William G. Mulconnery, 22, of Chester, was arrested for felony aggravated battery of a police officer in the 700 block of Morrison Avenue. Court information alleges that Mulconnery “struck (WPD officer) Clifford Haddick in the chest with his hands and in the shoulder with his head.”