Police Blotter | 7-8-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 2

Cody S. Mudd, 31, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI at Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry Street.

July 4

Tyler M. Dell, 22, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI on Ramsey Road at DD Road.

Joshua D. Ball, 33, of Desoto, Mo., was arrested at the intersection of Centerville Road and South Main Street following a burglary that occurred about 8 p.m. at Cafe on The Abbey, 322 S. Main Street.

July 6

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a June 9 burglary at Columbia High School. Detectives worked with school staff and IT personnel and received feedback from a surveillance video released to the public. Brandon Dean, 18, of St. Louis, was arrested for felony burglary and criminal damage to property. He is alleged to have damaged a window, surveillance camera and wires, cameras and a satellite receiver. A Waterloo juvenile was petitioned to juvenile court for similar charges.

The Columbia Police Department is working with the Metro-East Auto Theft Task Force in investigating the theft of two vehicles from Columbia Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM at 500 Admiral Weinel Boulevard and a possible attempt two hours later at the same location. Police said shortly after 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the dealership to investigate a security alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered the service bay door glass broken and the door breached. A black 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a gray 2018 Dodge Charger SRT were stolen. Surveillance footage identified the suspects arriving in a white Ford Fusion with dark wheels and tinted windows. All three vehicles left the dealership at the same time. Officers remained in the area and approximately two hours later observed a black Dodge Charger with Louisiana registration on Admiral Weinel Boulevard near the dealership. Officers attempted to stop this car and it fled north at a high speed onto I-255. Dupo police attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued into Missouri. It was later determined this vehicle was stolen earlier in the evening from Florissant, Mo.

July 7

Emergency personnel responded about 4:50 p.m. to a vehicle rollover crash on the Route 158 exit ramp onto southbound Route 3 in Columbia. The driver was able to exit the vehicle without serious injury and was checked out by Columbia EMS personnel at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 7

Emergency personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. to a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Route 156 at L Road just west of Hecker. The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Catalano, was initially reported to be conscious and breathing at the scene but was bleeding from the head. Upon EMS arrival, Catalano had left the scene. It is believed a friend or family member took him to Red Bud Regional Hospital. The Hecker Fire Department assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS in responding to the incident.

Waterloo Police

June 26

Court information provided more details into the arrest of Nicholas Shrum, 37, of Valmeyer, on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery shortly before 10 p.m. outside of Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street. He is alleged to have pointed a knife at Christopher Monroe and also bit him on the arm.

July 3

Tyler W. Kreamalmeyer, 27, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of Mobile Street.

July 5

Joseph R. Free, 29, of Waterloo, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer after attempting to walk away from and threatening harm to a police officer as he was being apprehended for pedestrian under the influence of alcohol in the 500 block of Mobile Street.