Police Blotter | 7-1-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 24

A report of a reckless driver originating from St. Clair County ended with his apprehension in Columbia about 11:15 a.m. Fortunately, no medical transport was required. Police were on the lookout for a maroon Hyundai Santa Fe reported to be traveling south on I-255 following a hit-and-run crash on Route 3 in Cahokia. Columbia police stopped the vehicle on Whiteside Street, after which Cahokia police were contacted.

June 28

Police and EMS responded about 9:45 p.m. to the report of a woman passed out behind the wheel of her vehicle in the parking lot of Pizza Hut, 1005 S. Main Street. Christina M. Wilken, 44, of Eureka, Mo., was arrested for DUI and unlawful use of cannabis.

Millstadt Police

June 17

During a late morning traffic stop on Douglas Road, Travis D. Schlegel, 29 of Belleville, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant. Haley M. Noethen, 24 of Waterloo, was cited for no insurance.

June 19

At 10:35 p.m., police, fire and EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash in front of Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of East Washington Street. Damage was caused to utility pole guide wires, a telephone box and a fence. The driver, who declined medical attention, was arrested and later released pending toxicology results.

June 21

A report of trespassing at the water treatment plant on East Laurel Street is under investigation. An employee discovered someone had unlawfully entered the building and attempted to break a window. There was no damage to the interior of the building and only items such as food and water had been disturbed. There was also evidence that a vehicle on the property was trespassed.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 10

Tina M. Grossmann, 49, of Waterloo, was charged with DUI.

June 29

Emergency personnel responded about 1:45 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of EE Road at Gilmore Lake Road south of Columbia. The occupants of both vehicles involved in the crash were able to exit the vehicles on their own. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage.

Waterloo Police

June 17

Mika N. Puccia, 38, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI (drugs) following an incident that occurred April 21.

June 26

An incident at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street, resulted in charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault against Nicholas Shrum, 37, of Waterloo.

June 29

Karen Lowery, 43, of Sparta, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart.