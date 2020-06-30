Police Blotter | 6-24-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 14

Mia Dabney, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. for DUI (drugs), obstructing identification, possession of cocaine, possession of alprazolam and for fugitive from justice on Cherry Street at Metter Avenue.

June 18

Bryant W. Oettle, 29, of Percy, was arrested for domestic battery.

June 19

A report of criminal damage at 319 S. Main Street is under investigation. Shortly after 11:45 p.m., a brick was thrown through an apartment building window.

June 20

Anthony Smarr, 49, of Cahokia, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 southbound at Palmer Road.

June 22

The theft of equipment and tools from an apartment construction site at Columbia Bluffs is under investigation.

Millstadt Police

June 2

A theft in the 200 block of South Lafayette Street is under investigation. Stolen were a Fastrak zero-turn lawn mower, a homemade trailer, two kayaks and miscellaneous kayak equipment.

June 10

Catherine V. Swims, 48, of Red Bud, was arrested on St. Clair and Madison County traffic warrants and charged with driving while license suspended on Floraville Road at Douglas Road.

June 11

Sam L. Jernigan Jr., 35, of East St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants and charged with driving while license suspended and no insurance on East Washington Street at Gemstone Drive.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 19

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a vehicle crash in the area of Beck Road at LL Road southeast of Hecker. Police said a truck driven by a 17-year-old male caught fire following the crash. The Red Bud Fire Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene along with EMS. The driver of the truck was transported to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

June 21

Scott A. Schmidt, 52, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for battery and criminal trespass to land at 2011 Main Street in Renault.

June 22

Brent D. Loy was charged with felony aggravated domestic battery (strangulation) following a June 20 incident involving a female household member.

Waterloo Police

June 4

Jessica L. Dejarnette, 29, of Belleville, was arrested for retail theft at Walmart after allegedly stealing various clothing and makeup items from the store.

June 14

Michelle Kent, 38, of Red Bud, was arrested on a Randolph County failure to appear warrant.

June 16

Alexander Soto, 25, of Tamarac, Fla., was issued a city ordinance violation for soliciting without a permit on Rachael Lane.

June 19

Douglas Wilson, 34, of Waterloo, was cited for disorderly conduct after banging on a door and yelling at a neighbor on South Main Street.

Lucas Hoffmann, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested for resisting arrest, driving without registration, no insurance and driving while license suspended in the 400 block of South Church Street.

June 21

Matthew Nance, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 500 block of Park Street.

June 22

Michael Mertz, 31, of Waterloo, was issued a city ordinance violation for public urination in front of Harrisonville Telephone Company, 213 S. Main Street.