Police Blotter | 6-17-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

June 13

Columbia police and fire department personnel responded about 8:30 a.m. to a broken two-inch gas line near residences in the 600 block of North Main Street at Rueck Road. The area was blocked off to traffic and affected residents were evacuated as a precaution. Ameren was contacted to repair the disruption. The roadway was reopened a few hours later.

June 14

Christopher C. McDonald, 57, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 1600 block of Timber Ridge.

Mia Dabney, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, obstructing identification, no insurance, no valid registration and no seat belt on Cherry Street at Metter Avenue.

June 15

Emergency personnel responded about 4 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Main Street. None of the occupants involved required medical transport, but the roadway was closed to traffic for a short time until the crash scene was cleared.

Monroe County Sheriff

June 11

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a rollover crash reported somewhere on Route 156 west of Waterloo. The 911 caller disconnected before a more accurate location could be established, so Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS personnel searched the area for the crashed vehicle. The vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Accent, was eventually located about 50 feet down an embankment off Route 156 near the Ameren substation just west of the Monroe County Fairgrounds. Monroe County EMS transported the driver, Alexis Graves, 22, of Waterloo, to Mercy Hospital South for treatment of injuries.

Columbia police assisted deputies in responding to an altercation at 2748 Woodson Drive off Bluff Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monroe County EMS was also dispatched to the scene to treat one subject. The incident is under investigation.

June 12

Police are investigating a domestic disturbance in the 6900 block of Goeddeltown Road shortly after 11 p.m.

Waterloo Police

June 5

John D. Patton, 44, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 800 block of Gall Road.

June 10

David J. Valentine, 53, of Waterloo, was arrested for domestic battery in the 600 block of Evansville Avenue.

June 15

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 9 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Park Street. The vehicles involved were a blue Ford sedan, a red Chrysler sedan and blue GMC truck. Police said Norma Reheis, 80, of Waterloo, was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of minor injuries.