Police Blotter | 6-10-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 28

John D. Dieppenbrock, 40, of St. Louis, was arrested for a St. Clair County warrant on Route 3 southbound at Gilmore Lake Road.

May 30

Richard A. Brown, 57, of St. Louis, was arrested for DUI, improper lane usage, no seat belt, no insurance and illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Carl Street.

June 3

David G. Zerban, 42, of Columbia, was charged with domestic battery following a May 27 incident.

Columbia police monitored a vehicle pursuit that made its way through town from St. Clair County. An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network bulletin was issued about 12:30 p.m. and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Columbia for stop sticks to be placed on Route 158 for a silver Dodge RAM wanted for a theft that occurred in St. Libory. Several police vehicles from outside agencies pursued the vehicle from Route 158 onto northbound Route 3 before Columbia officers caught up to it. The suspect vehicle passed other vehicles on the shoulder at one point and made its way to westbound I-255 before continuing over the J.B. Bridge into Missouri.

June 4

Columbia police and Columbia EMS responded about 10:40 a.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of South Riebeling Street for a 50-year-old female non-responsive but breathing due to an overdose of percocet.

A residential burglary in the 400 block of East Cherry Street is under investigation. At about 6:30 p.m., the homeowner reported a laptop computer, credit cards and other items missing from the home. There were no signs of forced entry.

June 8

Edward E. Welcher III, 29, of Quincy, was arrested on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway on a Madison County warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of methamphetamine.

Phillip S. Weilmuenster, 43, was arrested about 6:30 a.m. at Integrity Healthcare, 253 Bradington Drive, on DUI warrants out of St. Clair and Clinton counties.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 20

Reports of criminal damage at Heartland Turf Farm, 9607 Levee Road, are under investigation. Several thousands of dollars in damage is estimated after vehicles damages the sod grass between May 15-18 and again May 18-19. Anyone with information is asked to call 618-939-8651, ext. 244.

June 2

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department was called to a residence at 233 Country Club Lane shortly before 6:30 a.m. for a disturbance. This led to a warrant being obtained and executed by the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. Marissa D. Johnson, 24, of Arnold, Mo., was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly struck a male household member with her fist. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA ecstacy). Also charged were Justin M. Valdes, 24, of St. Louis, with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), Nicole M. Weems, 45, of Waterloo, with possession of methamphetamine, and Savannah N. Weems, 20, of Waterloo, with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

June 6

Deputies assisted as multiple fire departments responded to a controlled burn that got out of control in the area of 7500 D Road in the bluffs near Miles Cemetery about 8 p.m.

Valmeyer Police

June 5

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:40 a.m. to an ATV crash with injury in the area of the former school property in old Valmeyer. The Valmeyer Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded to the scene. A 16-year-old may have sustained a broken leg in the accident.

Waterloo Police

June 3

Waterloo police and Monroe County EMS responded about 3 p.m. to a crash on Warren Drive just off Route 3. Initial reports indicate a motorcyclist attempted to pass a minivan on Warren Drive but collided with the front end of the van in the process. The motorcyclist, Eric Goins, 41, of Red Bud, was transported by ambulance to Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries. The driver of the minivan was Melissa Jensen of Waterloo. The crash is under investigation.