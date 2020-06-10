Police Blotter | 6-3-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 20

David V. McCabe, 35, of Bourbon, Mo., and Samuel A. Prost, 37, of Sullivan, Mo. were each charged with conspiracy (theft).

May 25

The Columbia Police Department is investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles over the Memorial Day weekend. The incidents occurred in the 100 block of Gall Road, 500 block of Pfeffer Drive in the Brellinger subdivision and the 1700 block of Clover Ridge. The Gall Road and Pfeffer Drive thefts were reported May 23. The Clover Ridge theft was reported May 25. Credit cards were taken from inside unlocked vehicles in the Gall Road and Pfeffer Drive incidents and these victims were notified by their credit card companies with fraud alerts. In the Clover Ridge incident, $400 in change was taken from a bag under the seat of the victim’s unlocked work truck.

May 30

Amanda L. Gray, 33, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI and improper lane usage on Cherry Street at Longview Drive.

Jerry L. Willis, 24, of East St. Louis, was arrested for driving on a suspended license, speeding and possession of cannabis by driver on I-255 northbound.

Millstadt Police

May 28

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to property and attempted burglary to a garage. The incident occurred on South Tyler Street near Adams Street. It is believed to have occurred overnight. Anyone with information may call 618-476-7250.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 21

Jamie D. Barnett, 42, of East Carondelet, was charged with violation of an order of protection.

May 31

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 11:45 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle on Bluff Road at Hanover Road. It is believed a van cut in front of the motorcycle without colliding with it, causing the motorcycle to crash. The motorcycle had Missouri plates and its driver, a 39-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

St. Clair County Sheriff

May 28

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 8 p.m. to a report of a small lake flooding and getting near a home at 7545 State Route 158 following heavy rains. The high water was approaching the basement of the home and was near an electrical box. Ameren was dispatched to the scene and sandbags were brought to the scene by the Valmeyer Fire Department while pumps were used to remove water from near the home. The Waterloo Fire Department also assisted with stacking the sandbags.

Waterloo Police

May 29

Sarah E. Woodard, 41, of Columbia, was charged with criminal trespass to residence.

May 30

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Market Street. Responding agencies included Waterloo police, Monroe County EMS and the Waterloo Fire Department. No injuries were reported in the crash.