Police Blotter | 5-27-20

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 20

Joseph P. Wilson, 44, of Columbia, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing (previous conviction) stemming from an April 11 incident in which his vehicle disregarded stop signs in Columbia while fleeing an officer.

May 21

A resident of Integrity Healthcare, 253 Bradington Drive, reported the unauthorized deduction of $2,000 from a debit card.

A possible battery is under investigation following an altercation involving multiple juvenile females shortly after 8 p.m. at Metter Park. About 20 people were in the park at the time of the incident. The parents of those involved were contacted by police.

Dupo Police

May 24

Police responded about 5 p.m. to a report of possible shots fired and a man loading a firearm in the area of Good Times Saloon at the corner of North Main Street and Emma Avenue. Area law enforcement agencies were put on the lookout for a gray Kia sedan car with a suspect described as a white man wearing a black shirt and a red, white and blue bandana. Another vehicle involved in the incident was a maroon Nissan sedan. A Cahokia police officer stopped the gray Kia in the 700 block of North Main Street a short time after the incident and recovered a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory handgun in the back seat as well as approximately six grams of methamphetamine, 15 buttons of heroin and two ounces of weed in the car. Dupo police said two occupants of the maroon Nissan told officers that although no shots were actually fired, the man in the Kia threatened to shoot up their car if they did not pay $1,600 as part of a drug deal. The incident allegedly began in Missouri. Dupo police left the Nissan temporarily to verify the victim’s account with the man pulled over in the Kia. When the officer returned to the Nissan, that car and its occupants had left and turned off their mobile phones so as not to be contacted.

May 25

At about 9 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a black Ford Crown Victoria occupied by a man and woman for expired plates and disobeying a stop sign on Louisa Avenue. The vehicle refused to pull over and continued onto I-255 southbound at speeds above 90 miles per hour. The officer followed the suspect vehicle until it crossed into south St. Louis County. Upon further investigation, police were able to determine the occupants of the fleeing vehicle were a 28-year-old Belleville man currently on probation and without a license and a 25-year-old Belleville woman. This vehicle, only occupied by the woman this time, returned to Dupo about 11:15 p.m., after which she was taken into custody. Felony charges against the man are pending.

Millstadt Police

May 15

Police took a retail theft report at Lee’s Home Center on South Illinois Street. A female had concealed items in a backpack and left the store without paying. The suspect got into a vehicle, which was occupied by another female and a male. The occupants verbally threatened an employee. The vehicle, which had a Missouri license plate, left the scene.

May 20

Shortly after 7 p.m., a traffic stop on East Washington Street resulted in the arrest of Jennifer A. McClure, 36 of Millstadt, on a felony drug warrant out of St. Louis County. A juvenile in the vehicle was found in possession of a felony amount of suspected cannabis.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 19

Lane M. Mays, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested for felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon (vehicle/no FOID) and domestic battery at 3607 Red Wing Farm Ridge.

May 25

Jerry D. Edwards, 59, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis, speeding, no insurance, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane usage.

Waterloo Police

May 19

Amber McDonald, 39, of Waterloo, was charged with two counts of retail theft at Walmart. She is alleged to have taken a price tag for $19.98 and placed it on a rug with a price tag of $89.98. She also allegedly stole Rid white wash, a dishwand, a container of Tidepods and a roast.