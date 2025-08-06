Police Blotter | 7-30-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 24

Shay L. Wells, 41, of Columbia, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Clearwater Court.

Billy J. Branum, 57, of Dupo, was charged with driving while license revoked (DUI, fifth offense), a Class 4 felony, in connection with an April 9 traffic stop on I-255.

July 25

Nathaniel W. Bleier, 25, of Hecker, was arrested shortly after 3:45 a.m. for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, improper turn signal and expired registration on Route 3 at Frontage Road.

July 27

Christine L. Leslie, 60, of East Carondelet, was arrested for driving while license revoked and unlawful use of an electronic communications device on Route 158 at Route 3.

Millstadt Police

July 27

Shortly after 5 a.m., Jack A. Savage, 20, of Smithton, was arrested for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, speeding and improper lane usage in the 6000 block of Floraville Road.

July 28

Shortly after 1:50 a.m., Brittany M. Hall, 35 of Belleville, a passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant for retail theft warrant. The driver of the vehicle, Jordan S. Benson, 26, of Belleville, was cited for no valid registration and improper lane usage on Route 158 at Eyman Road.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 27

Anthony J. Polka, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested for possession of ammunition without FOID at 101 N. Market Street in Waterloo.

July 28

Paschella Ellis, 30, of Cahokia, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in Monroe County Court on April 10 in connection with charges of driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle during a March 26 traffic stop.

Waterloo Police

July 15

Vyktoria E. Gonzalez, 53, of O’Fallon, was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol on Route 3 at Park Street.

July 18

Robert M. Benoist, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested for driving while license revoked (DUI, 12th offence), a Class 3 felony.

July 28

Steven E. Vincent, 18, of Belleville, was arrested for obstructing identification in the 700 block of North Pointe Drive.

Geneva K. Taylor, 64, of Dupo, was cited for leaving the scene of an accident at Walmart, 961 N. Market Street.