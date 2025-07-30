Police Blotter | 7-23-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 16

Patrick T. Spates, 50, of Columbia, was arrested at about 11:50 p.m. for leaving the scene and driving while license suspended in the 200 block of Veterans Parkway.

July 17

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding about 4:15 p.m. to a possible structure fire in the 700 block of Eastwood Street off Breidecker Street. Upon arrival, a light haze of smoke was detected in the basement of the residence. The fire department cleared the scene within about 20 minutes.

July 20

Tamija S. Walton, 26, of East St. Louis, was arrested for unlawful use of weapon for carrying an uncased, loaded and “immediately accessible” SCCY Industries 9 mm handgun in her vehicle without a FOID card. She was also charged with endangering the life of a child, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), expired registration and fleeing.

Illinois State Police

July 12

Martin Dominguez Garcia, 36, of Fenton, Mo., was arrested for DUI, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, no valid license, and illegal transportation of alcohol (driver) shortly before 4:30 p.m. on I-255 near mile post 6.5.

Millstadt Police

July 11

At 11:54 p.m., Rita S. Edwards, 35, of East St. Louis, was charged with no valid driver’s license, suspended registration and no insurance on North Jefferson Street at Legion Drive. Shanira S. Foree, 18, of East St. Louis, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on a St. Clair County warrant.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 18

Charles L. Klein, 33, of Columbia, was charged with reckless conduct in connection with a Sept. 19, 2023, incident.

Deputies assisted Missouri authorities in the pursuit of a motorcyclist who fled from police before eventually being apprehended. The incident occurred about 8:40 p.m. in St. Louis County, after which the MCSD was alerted of the motorcyclist having sped across the river into this area. A deputy observed the motorcycle on Bluff Road north of Hanover Road and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. “Due to the reckless manner of driving, the upcoming road construction where Bluff Road narrows from two lanes to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal, and the knowledge that an aerial unit was actively monitoring the motorcycle from above, the deputy made the decision to terminate the stop attempt and allowed the air unit to continue tracking the vehicle,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said. With the police helicopter still monitoring the fleeing motorcycle, it was observed traveling on Route 3 in Columbia north to I-255 and west across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, and then exiting onto Telegraph Road in St. Louis County. A neighboring police agency eventually stopped the motorcycle and took the driver into custody.

St. Clair County Sheriff

July 17

The Hecker Fire Department assisted deputies in responding shortly before 5 p.m. to a flash flood water rescue on Probst Road in rural St. Clair County following a bout of heavy rain. Hecker Fire Chief Kevin Biffar said a man driving along the flood-prone road got stuck near a creek following rainfall, his small SUV stalling out as he attempted to drive through high water. The fire department brought out its boat and safely returned the man to dry ground. No injuries were reported.

Waterloo Police

July 16

Victor H. Daiber Jr., 65, of Waterloo, was arrested for DUI at 2:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of Ole Still Drive.

July 18

Kyle M. Loughner, 18, of Red Bud, was charged with unlawful consumption of liquor by a minor just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Fourth Street and Osterhage Drive.

July 21

Heather Aubuchon, 23, of Farmington, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court in connection with an Aug. 19, 2023, charge of possession of methamphetamine and a hypodermic syringe.