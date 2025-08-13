Police Blotter | 8-6-25

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

July 28

William G. Flanders, 32, homeless, was arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant in the 100 block of East Voges Street.

July 30

Gregory M. Yochum, 47, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. for DUI, no seat belt, improper lane usage and improper lighting on Gall Road at Norman Drive.

July 31

Alana Collier, 26, and Akeelan L. Paulette, 26, were both arrested for in-state warrants on I-255.

Aug. 1

Juan P. Howard, 49, of St. Louis, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia on Robert Drive at Columbia Lakes Drive.

Aug. 3

Joshua A. Higgins, 28, of St. Louis, was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (30-500 grams).

Aug. 5

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department assisted Columbia in responding during the early afternoon to the area of Bluff Road near Southport Drive after receiving a GPS ping for a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the morning in Missouri. The CPD launched its drone and multiple police vehicles searched the area, but no such stolen vehicle was found. Police believe that despite the GPS ping in Monroe County, the car was actually somewhere across the river in Missouri.

Millstadt Police

July 24

Dawn M. Simmons, 48, formerly of Millstadt, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam) and DUI following a March 16 incident in the 100 block of West Elm Street. The charges came about after lab results were received from Illinois State Police.

July 30

Shortly before 12:50 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was cited for unlawful possession of cannabis and expired registration on East Washington Street at Regency Place.

Monroe County Sheriff

July 31

Clayton A. Gundlach, 51, of Freeburg, was arrested on a warrant in connection with charges filed June 25 in Monroe County Circuit Court. The charges of unlawful possession of cannabis (30-100 grams, first offense), possession of cannabis (passenger) and possession of incomplete vehicle title are in connection with a May 9 traffic stop.

Aug. 1

James R. Augustine, 32, of Waterloo, was arrested at about 9 p.m. for DUI on Kevin Street in Waterloo. Augustine was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Aug. 3

Marcelo R. Mariani, 44, of Muscatine, Iowa, was charged with criminal trespass to vehicles at 11:27 a.m. at 10912 Levee Road in Columbia.

Aug. 4

Bryan E. Spry, 45, of East Carondelet, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court on Aug. 18, 2023. The court appearance was for a 2016 domestic battery charge handled by the Valmeyer Police Department.

Waterloo Police

Aug. 3

Adrian M. Aguilar, 24, of Belleville, was arrested shortly after 2 p.m. on North Market Street at East Mill Street for reckless driving, unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), fleeing/attempting to elude police, speeding and improper lane usage.