Police Blotter | 3-25-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 28

Mark D. Sandstrom, 50, of Columbia, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol following an alleged non-injury incident on Centerville Road.

March 21

Christine A. Biffar, 33, of Columbia, was charged with felony disorderly conduct (false report) for allegedly submitting a domestic battery report with “no reasonable grounds for believing” the offense had been committed.

Shanira S. Foree, 19, of East St. Louis, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255.

Nicole N. Miller, 36, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 300 block of South Rapp Avenue.

March 22

Tytiana B. Wisham, 30, of St. Louis, was arrested for an in-state warrant on I-255.

Millstadt Police

March 1

Police were notified of a criminal damage to vehicle that occurred on East Laurel Street. Through various means of investigation, it was learned the damage occurred the day prior, and two juvenile suspects were identified. Through cooperation with the victim, the juveniles were made to pay restitution and perform community service.

March 11

At 7:45 p.m., police received a call of a vehicle driving erratically, entering Millstadt from Belleville on Route 158. The vehicle was stopped in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store in the 300 block of East Washington Street. Upon investigating, the driver, Eoin P. Devine, 26, of St. Louis, was arrested and charged with DUI, possession of cannabis, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper traffic lane usage and improper turn signal.

March 13

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., police received a call for a vehicle driving recklessly and impeding traffic. A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle, and contact made with the reporting party. Anderson L. Judy, 19, of Columbia, was cited for reckless driving and driving below minimum speed.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 12

Taurean L. Arnold, 34, of St. Louis, was arrested on a warrant.

March 18

Summit I. Ruhmann, 29, of Waterloo, was charged with felony domestic battery (prior offense) for allegedly biting a male family member in the face. Ruhmann was also charged with resisting a law enforcement officer for struggling with a deputy attempting to handcuff Ruhmann.

Caley K. Homrighausen, 34, of Waterloo, was cited for dogs running at large (first offense) at her residence in the 6500 block of H Road, Waterloo.

Daniel J. Durbin, 63, of Prairie du Rocher, was arrested for DUI about 11:15 p.m. on Ames Road at VV Road, Prairie du Rocher.

March 19

Christopher W. Arivett, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.

March 20

Trisha M. Zimmerman, 31, of Old Monroe, Mo., was arrested on a warrant.

March 22

Thomas J. Oakley, 62, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI (drugs) on Route 3 at Old State Route 3.

St. Clair County Sheriff

March 24

Deputies assisted the Millstadt Fire Department, Millstadt EMS and Illinois State Police in responding to a vehicle striking a small school bus about 12:10 p.m. in the 8700 block of Route 163 near Eiler Road north of Millstadt. No injuries were reported to the driver or two children riding the bus. Information about the driver of the vehicle that struck the bus was not immediately available. Per information gathered from the initial emergency personnel broadcast, authorities had been notified of a reckless driver in a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle that struck the bus.

Waterloo Police

March 16

Matthew R. Miller, 28, of Wright City, Mo., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of methamphetamine.

March 17

Barry W. Black, 49, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with DUI (alcohol/intoxicating compound) on Route 3 at GG Road. Black was also charged with no insurance, suspended registration and improper lane usage. The next day, March 18, Black was arrested again for DUI (alcohol/intoxicating compound) just before noon on Route 3 at North Moore Street.

March 18

Jayden Evil, 19, of St. Peters, Mo., was arrested on a charge of armed robbery (firearm) in connection with a July 28, 2025, incident near the Monroe County History Museum on Elaine Drive in Waterloo. Court records indicate she was legally accountable for the conduct of two other individuals for aiding and assisting them in a robbery while threatening the victim with imminent use of force during the incident. Evil pled not guilty on Friday in Monroe County Court and was granted pretrial release with the condition she submit to GPS monitoring.

March 19

Jacob B. Hays, 24, of Waterloo, was charged with domestic battery (bodily harm) for allegedly cutting the neck of a male family member.

March 20

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Front Street and South Market Street. All occupants were able to safely exit the vehicles, and possible injuries are believed to be minor.

March 22

Thomas J. Oakley, 62, of Red Bud, was arrested for DUI (drugs) about 8:15 p.m. on Old State Route 3, Red Bud, near its intersection with Route 3. Oakley was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (driver).

Dylan R. Johnson, 35, of Granite City, was cited at about 11:50 p.m. for pedestrian under the influence in the 300 block of South More Street.