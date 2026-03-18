Police Blotter | 3/11/26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 25

Shaun P. Morrissey, 45, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery in the 800 block of North Metter Avenue.

March 9

Police assisted the Columbia Fire Department in responding shortly after 12:05 p.m. to a gas line ruptured by a fencing crew outside of a home in the 2600 block of Kory Drive off Columbia Lakes Drive. Ameren was dispatched to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Monroe County Sheriff

March 8

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a rollover crash on Levee Road at Walnut Drive. A 2001 Chevy Blazer driven by Alaina Kelley, 18, of Waterloo, was traveling north on Levee Road at the intersection with Walnut Road when the vehicle lost control and skidded on loose gravel and overturned several times. A passenger in this vehicle, 18-year-old Chloe Bauer of Waterloo, was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Rafeal Banuelos Reinoso, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested on Steffen Road for an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving while license revoked.

March 9

Britany B. Rodenberg, 32, and Jacob A. Brewer, 39, both of Prairie du Rocher, were both charged with residential burglary, burglary, theft ($500-$10,000), possession of methamphetamine. Court information alleges the pair entered the home and shed in the 6000 block of VV Road in Prairie du Rocher on March 6, illegally taking a precision laser, tripod, survey measuring stick and Milwaukee pole saw, among other items valued in total at more than $500. Rodenberg was also charged with resisting arrest in that she “disobeyed instructions” and “struggled with” a deputy in the act of placing her under arrest.

March 10

Robert C. Sanders, 57, of Warrensburg, Mo., was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for failure to appear in court to answer charges of DUI issued following an Aug. 12, 2025, incident.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 25

Samone P. Womack, 37, of St. Louis, was arrested for driving while license suspended and unlawful possession of cannabis (driver) on Route 3 at Warren Drive.

Feb. 28

Shay M. Rauh, 18, of Waterloo, was cited shortly before 10 p.m. on Evansville Avenue at Columbia Drive for leaving the scene and failure to notify of a crash.