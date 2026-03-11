Police Blotter | 3-4-26

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

Feb. 25

Shaelynn D. Proctor, 19, of Freeburg, and Nicole C. Guthrie, 20, of O’Fallon, were each charged with possession of liquor by a minor and unlawful possession of cannabis following a traffic stop on Route 3 at South Main Street at about 10 p.m. Feb. 13.

Gary E. Frost, 59, of Columbia, was arrested for DUI on Columbia Centre Drive at Route 3 just after 9:30 p.m.

Justin D. Richardson, 25, of St. Louis, was charged with DUI following a Feb. 15 traffic stop on South Main Street at Route 3 just before 1 a.m.

Feb. 27

Michael G. Harris, 70, of Columbia, was charged with stalking. Court information alleges Harris caused a female victim to fear for her safety “on more than two separate occasions” between Oct. 1, 2025, and Feb. 25, 2026, by following the victim, approaching the door to her home and making comments that “caused a reasonable apprehension of immediate or future harm.”

Bailey R. Lindsey, 24, of Hillsboro, Mo., was arrested on a Perry County warrant.

March 1

Melanie Crowder, 49, of Dupo, was arrested for DUI just after midnight on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway. She was also charged with unlawful possession of cannabis (driver), unlawful possession of fireworks and disregarding a traffic control device.

March 2

Patrick D. Fountain, 32, of Belleville, was arrested for DUI just after 3 a.m. on North Main Street at Route 3. He was also charged with improper lane usage, headlight violation and registration light violation.

Illinois State Police

Feb. 25

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a single vehicle rollover crash at 5953 State Route 159 just north of Hecker in rural St. Clair County. No injuries were reported in the crash.

Millstadt Police

Feb. 24

Shortly before 1:55 p.m., Candace M. Steward, 32, of East St. Louis, was arrested on St. Clair County traffic warrants at South Jefferson Street and Commercial Street.

Monroe County Sheriff

Feb. 24

Stephanie M. Knapp, 62, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and driving while license suspended at 900 Admiral Weinel Boulevard in Columbia.

Feb. 25

James D. Shadowens, 58, of Mount Vernon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms) in connection with an Aug. 7, 2025, incident.

Feb. 27

Michael G. Bayer, 70, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of methamphetamine in connection with a July 7, 2025, incident.

Feb. 28

An altercation between multiple individuals at Freeda’s Bar, 2071 Main Street, Renault, is under investigation.

Waterloo Police

Feb. 25

Kylie Richardson, 30, of Waterloo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Waterloo police and fire departments and Monroe County EMS were paged just after 11 a.m. to respond to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 3 and North Market Street. Police said minor injuries were reported on scene but none of those involved in the crash requested medical transport.

Feb. 26

Stephen M. Smith, 47, of Fenton, Mo., was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Feb. 27

Paul A. Malady, 42, of Lonedell, Mo., was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant issued in St. Louis. He was also charged with driving while license revoked, obstructing identification, no insurance and unlawful display of license plates following a traffic stop on Route 3 at Greiner Drive.

Feb. 28

Austin D. Ray, 29, of Fults, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on North Market Street at Columbia Avenue about 11:30 p.m. He was also charged with illegal transportation of alcohol and disregarding a traffic control device.

March 1

Police assisted the Waterloo Fire Department in responding shortly after 3:45 p.m. to a fire on a covered patio behind a residence in the 300 block of Parkwood Drive off East Fourth Street. The fire also spread to the yard on this property. Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said the fire was contained to just the patio area, with smoke needing ventilated from the residence. The fire was fully extinguished and ventilation efforts were completed by 4:30 p.m.