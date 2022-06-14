Police Blotter | 6-8-21

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 31

Robert A. Schmieder, 53, of Columbia, was arrested for domestic battery.

June 3

Daris A. Farmer, 35, of Cahokia Heights, was arrested on a warrant and for driving while license suspended, expired registration and no insurance on Route 3 at Veterans Parkway.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 30

Donald D. Dougan, 47, of Olathe, Kan., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

May 31

Craig R. Knobloch, 40, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant and for resisting arrest in the 500 block of South Market Street in Waterloo.

Tara L. Menard, 39, of Waterloo, was arrested on a Monroe County warrant in the 6900 block of Asselmeier Drive.

June 4

Andre R. Wilson, 39, of Alorton, and Ervin L. Sanders, 37, of Red Bud, were both arrested for Randolph County warrants on Route 3 at Crook Drive.

Valmeyer Police

May 15

John N. Gaines, 74, of Valmeyer, was arrested for domestic battery.

Waterloo Police

May 12

Peter S. Ottolini, 33, of Waterloo, was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. for DUI and illegal transportation of alcohol in the 100 block of Debra Lane.

May 30

James C. Gulbrandsen, 32, of St. Louis, was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred shortly after 11:50 p.m. at Uncle John’s RRR Bar, 141 S. Main Street.

Adam P. Gunther, 33, of Imperial, Mo., was charged with violating an order of protection.