Police Blotter | 6-1-22

(Information in this report is gathered from police agencies, county courts and emergency radio dispatch. The public is reminded that defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and charges may sometimes be dropped or changed as part of the legal process.)

Columbia Police

May 24

Brandy M. Sola, 41, of Caseyville, was arrested shortly before 10 a.m. on multiple in-state warrants at Cafe on the Abbey, 322 S. Main Street.

May 25

Serena M. Jackson, 21, of Columbia, was charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing two 12-ounce Yeti Rambler Colser cups on May 16 from ACE Hardware, 229 N. Main Street.

May 30

Carl K. Strawser, 43, of Waterloo, was arrested on an in-state warrant and for no insurance, driving while license revoked and speeding on Bottom Avenue and Good Haven Drive.

May 31

Robert A. Schmieder, 53, of Columbia, was arrested shortly after 1 a.m. for domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and driving while license revoked in the area of Kunz Street at Rapp Street.

At about 1:20 a.m., police responded to a report of motorcycles revving their engines on North Main Street. Upon arrival, police observed two motorcycles performing wheelies in the street and attempted to pull them over. The motorcycles sped away from officers to the north. An officer stationed near the area of I-255 observed one motorcycle speeding north on the interstate toward Dupo and attempted to catch up. With speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, the officer terminated pursuit as neighboring agencies were put on alert. A short time later, Dupo police said a motorcycle had just crashed in its venue, and the driver was taken into custody. It was determined that the motorcycle, a blue 2002 Yamaha, had been stolen in Missouri and the ignition had been tampered. Charged was Kevin Steinhauer, 30, of Belleville, with aggravated fleeing/eluding police and possession of a stolen vehicle. Steinhauer was transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. The other motorcyclist has not yet been located.

At about 8:50 a.m., Quality Collision at 156 Southwoods Drive reported that an orange 2012 Jeep on the lot for repairs had its stereo system removed sometime over the past month. Police are looking at video surveillance to determine a timeframe for the theft.

Dupo Police

May 30

Emergency personnel responded to an evening motorcycle crash on Transpoint Drive at North 5th Street. Only minor injuries were reported. The motorcycle involved in the crash was a Harley-Davidson.

Millstadt Police

May 12

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., a Millstadt officer stopped a vehicle on South Illinois Street due to the vehicle being wanted for aggravated fleeing/eluding in Brooklyn two days prior. A felony traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and Smithton police responded to assist. Two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. Brooklyn Police Department responded, took custody of the two subjects, and towed the vehicle.

May 20

At 9:30 p.m., Grey M. Howell, 28, of Millstadt, was arrested for an Effingham County traffic warrant on West Van Buren Street.

May 23

Officers responded to Custom Marble on South Mulberry Street in reference to a theft. Police said persons unknown stole a catalytic convertor off a company-owned vehicle at the business. Video surveillance revealed the incident occurred about 5:40 p.m. May 21. A white sedan pulled into the parking lot of the business, video shows, after which a passenger got out of the car and committed the theft.

Monroe County Sheriff

May 25

John T. Noethen, 28, of Lenzburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

May 26

Justin P. Stanka, 26, of Hecker, was arrested in the 100 block of East Back Street in Hecker on a Monroe County warrant for domestic battery.

Joseph A.F. Hesch, 33, of Millstadt, was issued a county ordinance violation for failing to “maintain condition of property” at 3469 KK Road in rural Waterloo.

May 29

Emergency personnel responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a young child drowning on a property in the 5200 block of Bluff Road near Valmeyer. The victim, a 6-year-old, was eventually able to resume breathing and was transported by Monroe County EMS to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Reports indicate that a registered nurse on scene administered CPR to revive the child.

May 30

Michael S. Cobb, 30, of Waterloo, was arrested on Route 3 at Warren Drive in Waterloo on a Monroe County warrant for fleeing/eluding police and criminal trespass to land.

Waterloo Police

May 12

Xavier D. Simms, 23, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon following an April 23 incident during which he allegedly was in possession of an uncased and loaded 9mm firearm in his vehicle and did not have FOID privileges.

May 14

Angie L. Stark, 39, of Caseyville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 19

Elliot J. Newcom, 26, of Waterloo, was charged with theft by deception for $1,300 worth of vehicle repairs he allegedly failed to perform.

May 27

Jensen M. Cress, 24, of Brussels, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin) stemming from an April 26 incident.